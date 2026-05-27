3 Must-Follow Position Battles at 2026 Detroit Lions OTAs

The Detroit Lions enter Organized Team Activities with multiple key jobs up for grabs.

While OTAs are far from a final determining factor, these practices offer the first real look at how the coaching staff views roster competitions heading into training camp.

From the secondary to linebacker, here are three intriguing position battles worth keeping an eye on over the coming weeks.

Nickel/Slot Corner

Rock Ya-Sin and Roger McCreary will battle it out for the nickel corner job in OTAs and throughout training camp.

Detroit wisely brought back the versatile Ya-Sin on a new one-year deal this offseason. The veteran defensive back is equipped with the ability to contribute both in the slot and on the boundary, making him a valuable asset in Kelvin Sheppard's secondary.

As for McCreary, he gets a fresh start in the Motor City after previously spending time with the Titans and the Rams.

He barely reached the qualifying number of snaps for cornerbacks in 2025, with his 345 snaps ranking 104th out of 114 qualified corners. However, his Pro Football Focus overall mark and coverage grade did rank in the top 30 among players at the position.

He should be the favorite to emerge from training camp with the starting nickel gig.

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Safety

There is legitimate concern regarding the health of starting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph entering the 2026 season.

Branch suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon in Week 14, and proceeded to miss the remaining four games of the Lions’ 2025 campaign.

Additionally, Joseph suffered a significant knee injury early on in the ‘25 season, limiting the All-Pro defender to just six games. And now his long-term future, including his overall effectiveness in ‘26 and beyond, is in question.

Christian Izien, acquired this offseason, will likely be next in line if Branch isn't ready to start the season.

The fourth-year defensive back can contribute in multiple defensive packages, adding some much-needed versatility to Detroit’s defensive backfield.

And if Joseph suffers a setback, I could envision Thomas Harper getting a chance to prove his worth, along with Maddox and offseason acquisition Chuck Clark.

Second-year pro Dan Jackson could also be in the mix for some snaps at safety.

Jackson, a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, missed the entirety of his rookie campaign after suffering a season-ending injury in training camp.

With all the depth that has been added to Detroit's defensive backs room this offseason, the Georgia product now faces an uphill battle to make the Lions’ season-opening 53-man roster.

WILL Linebacker

Malcolm Rodriguez enters OTAs as the favorite to win the starting WILL linebacker job.

He suffered an ACL injury late during the 2024 campaign, which forced him to miss all of training camp a year ago. And when he finally returned to action, it was clear he was still working his way back from the ailment.

Still, Rodriguez – a fan favorite among Lions fans – has a legitimate shot to capture the WILL linebacker gig with Alex Anzalone now gone.

The 27-year-old is expected to compete for the job with rookie Jimmy Rolder, a fourth-round draft pick of Detroit, and free-agent acquisition Damone Clark, formerly of the Cowboys and the Texans. It should be an intense competition throughout OTAs and training camp this summer.