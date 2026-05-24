Roundtable: Detroit Lions 2026 OTAs Preview

The Detroit Lions On SI staff takes a look at the week ahead as the Lions prepare for their first session of OTAs.

1. What are you looking forward to learning about at Lions OTAs?

Christian Booher: I'm excited to see how the rookies look. There was no rookie minicamp this year, and as a result the team will get into the competitive practice setting for the first time at OTAs. Blake Miller, Derrick Moore and Jimmy Rolder all have an opportunity to play their ways into big roles this year, and as a result it will be exciting to see how they stack up.

Vito Chirco: I'm looking forward to observing how the rookies acclimate to playing with the Lions’ veterans. Plus, I'm intrigued to see how healthy Kerby Joseph and Sam LaPorta will look. Will they be at full health (or close to it) and getting around with little-to-no limitations? This is what my eyes will be glued to throughout OTAs.

Emmett Matasovsky: OTAs will be a good point to assess how Sam LaPorta and Kerby Joseph are looking in terms of mobility. Additionally, it will be a good time to assess who are the players standing out as “track stars” with their agility and speed.

I’ll also be closely observing how Isaac TeSlaa and Tyleik Williams each look heading into their second years in the league.

2. Which Lions rookie do you think will stand out right away?

Booher: I think Blake Miller is going to be solid right from the jump. He has the intangible traits that could lead to success right away, and has the opportunity to start if he can outlast Larry Borom in a position battle.

Miller was a very dependable player at Clemson, not missing a start in four years and logging over 50 games at right tackle. As a result, his acclimation process should be fairly minimal and he could wind up surprising some with how well he adjusts to the NFL game.

Chirco: I’m torn between Blake Miller and Derrick Moore. However, I’m going to go with Moore. I believe that veteran EDGEs Aidan Hutchinson and D.J. Wonnum will get Moore up to speed in no time. Plus, I really believe that Moore’s get-off ability will be on full display and will be impressive to watch all throughout OTAs. Subsequently, I think he’ll win over the coaching staff and media immediately.

Matasovsky: The Lions took a very trenches-oriented approach in this April's draft, so until the pads come on, it will be hard to point out one player standing out. That said, if I am picking a member of the draft class to stand out, it is Keith Abney II.

Abney is a high-motor, fiery and competitive player, and I expect to see him take no prisoners during one-on-ones. Expect some “wow” plays as he looks to build momentum to replace Amik Robertson’s vacant role in Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

3. Which UDFA do you hope performs well?

Booher: My eyes are on Morgan State's Erick Hunter, who was exceptional at the FCS level. Hunter is a solid athlete who has some serious upside, and if he's able to adjust to the higher level of competition he could be quite the pickup.

The Lions are relatively light at the linebacker position even after adding Jimmy Rolder in the draft, as they lost both Alex Anzalone and Grant Stuard in free agency. There's a path to a role for Hunter if he's able to assert himself.

Chirco: I’m most intrigued to see what QB Luke Altmyer and EDGE Anthony Lucas will do in OTAs. I think that Altmyer could end up developing into a competent No. 2 quarterback, and I think that Lucas could eventually provide some value off the edge for an NFL team (like the Lions). So, at this present juncture, my eyes will be most focused on the two of them, with the hope that at least one of them makes Detroit’s season-opening 53-man roster.

Matasovsky: The player I expect to perform best will be Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer. He has sneaky mobility, along with the ability to avoid turnovers. He will not be a walking highlight reel, but he will provide a steady diet of good plays to the Lions' offense during his limited reps.

Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman is a player who I am excited to see as well. He is a traditional block-first tight end, but has the chance to secure more reps depending on the health status of LaPorta.

4. What one question would you ask Dan Campbell this week?

Booher: With this being the first week of OTAs, I'm wondering about injury updates. Detroit had two significant injuries to their safety room this year, and updates have been slow on the status of both Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch. I'm not anticipating either player participating based on the nature of their injuries, but would like to hear from Campbell where things stand in terms of their recovery.

Chirco: I believe the Lions have done a solid job of building depth on both sides of the ball this offseason. So, I’d ask Campbell the following this week: How does the depth on this year’s roster compare to the depth at this same point last year?

Matasovsky: At this point, the questions will be towards the NFL schedule, along with the standouts for the day. While I am cognizant of the reality that it will be completely “coach-speak” in a reply, I would love a brutally honest quote from Campbell about his thoughts on the Lions having two hard stretches in their season, centered around the Munich game and the final four weeks of the season.

Granted, it will get the reply centered around “at the end of the day, the schedule is the schedule and we will play anybody at any time.”

5. Which veteran player do you want to talk to the media? What would you ask?

Booher: As I touched on in the previous question, I'd like to get updates on Joseph and Branch directly from them. One other player I'd like to hear from is quarterback Jared Goff. The veteran quarterback has been through a lot throughout his career, and I'm eager to hear from him about how he's feeling this offseason after a down year last year for the team. If Goff can be at his best, the team has a chance to be right back in the mix amongst NFL contenders.

Chirco: I’d like to hear Kerby Joseph talk to the media. He’s always an entertaining interview, and more importantly, I’d like to find out how healthy he feels after battling through a lingering knee issue all of last season. His health will be paramount to the Lions’ success on defense in 2026. And consequently, Kelvin Sheppard’s unit can’t be without him for a prolonged period of time for a second consecutive season. It’s why I would simply ask the All-Pro safety: Will you be 100% healthy in time for the start of the 2026 season?

Matasovsky: The obvious answer here is Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs has a multitude of storylines surrounding him this offseason. Sonic has lost Knuckles, but did gain Isiah Pacheco as a backfield mate. Additionally, it has become the time to ask about contract negotiations, every NFL player’s favorite question from the media. With Jack Campbell recently inking his extension, Gibbs has to be the next on the Lions’ “to re-sign” list.

The questions here revolve around how Pacheco replaces David Montgomery’s role, how he feels about the Montgomery trade in the first place, and how contract negotiations are going.