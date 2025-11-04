10 Players Detroit Lions Could Target at 2025 NFL Trade Deadline
Today marks a crucial deadline in the calendar for all NFL general managers.
It is the NFL trade deadline. Here, teams can make their last acquisitions to gear up for a Super Bowl run, or sell off assets in the final year of their contract to acquire NFL Draft capital.
For the Detroit Lions and general manager Brad Holmes, this marks the third time in the last three seasons where they will be on the “buyer” end of the scale.
Who are 10 players the Lions can potentially acquire to try to capitalize on their Super Bowl window? Let's explore.
IOL Kevin Zeitler, Tennessee Titans
The one-year Lion left for a luxurious $9 million in Tennessee, but with the Titans stumbling to a 1-8 record, Zeitler’s one-year deal makes him a prime candidate to be traded tomorrow. He is the clear “plug and play” option for Detroit, starting 16 games for them last season.
Interior offensive line jumped from a low-level need to a high priority following the week nine contest to the Vikings, with Christian Mahogany’s next game snap unlikely to come until the holiday season, Tate Ratledge suffering his own injury, and Graham Glasgow struggling with consistency at the center spot.
Bringing back Zeitler is the move that arguably makes the most sense, on paper. However, that move still has a small risk. Ratledge played four snaps at left guard in his entire collegiate career, and Zeitler has played two snaps at left guard in his 13-year pro career. Acquiring Zeitler means that one player would bump to that side of the interior offensive line.
IOL Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
Bitonio, a seven-time Pro Bowler, is arguably the best option among interior offensive linemen from teams that are likely to be selling at the deadline. The Nevada product is the model of consistency, missing two games since 2017. Better yet, he plays left guard, which is the slot the Lions desperately need after Christian Mahogany’s injury.
Bitonio’s contract, for all intents and purposes, is a one-year deal. The Lions can elect to cut the two-time All-Pro loose after ring chasing this year. The big drawback for Holmes & Co. is that the top option will require top capital, and Detroit does not hold any third-round selections for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Not all is lost for Detroit, however. Holmes has been a frequent buyer from Cleveland, acquiring one of the better options at pass rusher (Za’Darius Smith) in last year’s NFL trade deadline. Holmes knows how to make a deal work with the Browns.
EDGE Boye Mafe, Seattle Seahawks
Mafe is one of the most intriguing options at the deadline, as the Minnesota product has lost the favor of the current Seahawks regime after 15 sacks between 2023 and 2024 with Seattle. Mafe has only started half of his eight games this season, and has an underwhelming stat line of 13 tackles, two quarterback hits, and two passes defensed.
In his 211 pass rush snaps (26th among EDGEs), Mafe is putting up the 44th-ranked grade among 119 qualifying players. He can produce and certainly helps raise both ceiling and floor of the Lions’ pass rush of Aidan Hutchinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad, the currently injured Marcus Davenport, and linebacker Trevor Nowaske.
CB Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
Another player that has fallen out of favor in Seattle is 2022 Pro-Bowler Riq Woolen. The lengthy corner is in the middle of a career-worst, and a change of scenery appears to be the best move for both parties.
Woolen would aid the Lions’ with their current “legion of whom?” secondary. While their last outing against Minnesota was not bad, holding J.J. McCarthy to under 150 passing yards, the upcoming gauntlet of a schedule suggests adding corners would be ideal.
Arthur Maulet, Amik Robertson, and Terrion Arnold have all had their struggles this season. With Arnold missing multiple games (and parts of games) with injury, Woolen as a depth piece that can challenge to start with D.J. Reed out would benefit Detroit greatly. It is worth mentioning, however, that Seahawks’ starting corner Josh Jobe left Sunday night’s game with a concussion.
IOL John Simpson, New York Jets
Simpson is in the midst of a down year, which is synonymous with the Jets’ current season. However, just last season, the Jets’ left guard was in the middle of a career year. The 28-year-old is in the final season of his contract, and could be a piece that Aaron Glenn’s Jets move on from Tuesday.
The big question becomes if Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell can persuade their former defensive coordinator to part ways with a starting lineman.
CB Alontae Taylor, New Orleans Saints
Taylor offers an immediate boost at the nickel cornerback position, which is something Detroit desperately needs. Arthur Maulet has been serviceable, but it is clear the Lions are missing the luxury of having Amik Robertson on nickel with D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold on the outsides.
Dan Campbell has familiarity with the Saints’ organization, and could seek the comfort of what is familiar to help his team take the next step. The former second-round pick is on pace to allow the most touchdowns of his career currently, which means that the Lions might be able to get a deal for him. That said, Taylor is rumored to be a popular trade candidate for teams looking to dance with the Saints.
EDGE Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Hendrickson to the Lions has been a talking point since Joe Burrow’s injury essentially knocked the Bengals out of the playoffs. The best possible edge rusher to pair with Hutchinson, in this trade market, would be Hendrickson.
It is a possibility that the Lions can make a bold move and acquire him, but the capital to acquire talent like Hendrickson would bring questions about the long-term sustainability of Detroit, considering the cap space tied up to recent contract extensions such as Hutchinson’s deal. The trio of Hutchinson, Hendrickson, and Muhammad would be a dream, but it is not the most likely option for Detroit this deadline.
Cincinnati has also recently came out and claimed that they are not looking to deal their core pieces at this deadline. It is a fair question to ponder if Hendrickson is a core piece, with the former New Orleans Saint being at the end of his contract.
IOL Evan Brown, Arizona Cardinals
Brown is another player familiar with the Holmes & Campbell duo, as he started for Detroit in the beginning years of the Motown duo’s journey. His skillset includes left guard and center, which is intriguing considering the Lions’ woes due to injury and underwhelming performances in past games between the two spots.
Brown is not a surefire solution, either. The Cardinals’ starter grades lower than Graham Glasgow. However, considering the revolving door of Lions’ backup centers in the last month of the season, Brown would, at the bare minimum, provide a solid option on game day with experience in both positions of need.
EDGE Malcolm Koonce, Las Vegas Raiders
Koonce is an under-the-radar name that could be shopped at the deadline. The Lions have a history of benefitting from a player that flies under-the-radar, as evidenced by Al-Quadin Muhammad. Koonce is only two years removed from an eight-sack campaign in 2023, but the Buffalo product missed 2024 with an ACL tear.
With Miami’s Jaelen Phillips off the board and a trade for Trey Hendrickson exceedingly unlikely, an unheralded name like Koonce might be the best option for the Motor City. Koonce has one sack and 14 pressures this season, which is the last season he is under contract for.
IOL Nick Allegretti, Washington Commanders
Allegretti is a player that just recently got added to the trade market, as the Commanders just saw their season likely go up in smoke following a gruesome injury to franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels. The former Chief offers a lot of upside and is likely to be a popular name inquired about on Tuesday.
However, Allegretti does have a similar drawback as Zeitler, as he has played primarily right guard in 2025. That said, he was the starting left guard with the Commanders last season, which would result in a smaller adjustment window.
Additionally, it is worth noting that the three-time Super Bowl Champion has been playing exclusively special teams since week two, meaning a trade for him means acquiring a player that can raise the floor. However, Allegretti would be questionable as one to raise the ceiling with his acquisition.