Former OL Highlights Rams Player Lions Did Not Draft

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to select a defensive end that has quickly turned into one of the best at his position.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner was selected by general manager Les Snead with the 89th pick in the 2023 draft.

Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman, and current sideline reporter T.J. Lang pointed out on social media, following the Rams 38-37 defeat to the Seahawks, that Turner was selected 21 picks after Brad Holmes picked quarterback Hendon Hooker with the 68th overall pick that year.

As Lang pointed out, when addressing those thinking he was taking a shot at Detroit's general manager, "That’s not a shot at Brad. Every team let Turner fall to the bottom of the 3rd. Happens every year."

Hooker did not pan out in Detroit and has bounced around the league this season. He was recently signed to the practice squad of the New York Jets, reuniting with former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand also worked with the former SEC quarterback, during his stint in Motown.

Against the Lions, Turner recorded one sack and five total tackles.

“The second half, I think our guys just made plays and executed," defensive coordinator Chris Shula shared. "That's really all it was. It wasn't anything crazy that we did as far as scheme wise. I think a lot of the stuff in the first half was great players on their side, great schemes and great players making plays. We just talked about being one of 11, doing your job and hitting your shot. If you get a tip, go for it. I think that’s what Kobie's referring to.

“He’s a stud. You saw that one, obviously that huge sack on the … I think it was a second-and-10 and he just closes. He's a finisher," Shula added further. "We’ve said that since his rookie year and why he’s had the numbers that he's had. He's always been able to work edges."

Turner has earned the reputation as a defensive end who has the ability to finish and wreck games.

"It's like one of those guys, we say it all the time, he doesn't have a lot of bad plays, very few bad plays. He's consistent," said Shula. "Every single time you better account for him and if you're not on it, if you settle up a little bit, then he's going to beat you. If he gets a chance, he's going to finish.”

