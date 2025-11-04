Revisiting Lions' Trade Deadline Deals Under Brad Holmes
In Brad Holmes’ first four years as the general manager of the Detroit Lions, he has been an active dealer both at the trade deadline and during the draft.
With the exception of his first season, the Lions have made a deal at every trade deadline under his leadership. Holmes has prioritized finding depth additions rather than making big splashes, which has drawn some ire from the fan base.
The 2025 trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Nov. 4, and the Lions could once again be in the mix to make a deal. Reports across the league indicate that they are looking for help in the secondary and the offensive line amidst a number of injuries.
Here’s a breakdown of Holmes’ performance in previous deadlines and how each deal has worked out.
2021
The Lions did not make any moves at the deadline in Holmes’ first year at the helm. Detroit was winless at the deadline and started 0-10-1 before winning three out of their final six to finish 3-13-1.
2022
Trade: Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick to the Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick (No. 55) and a 2024 third-round pick (No. 73).
With the Lions sitting at 1-6 at the trade deadline in 2022, the Lions dealt Hockenson to a division rival in a move that was somewhat a surprise. Hockenson, the team’s eighth overall pick in the 2019 draft, was having a strong start to the year and would ultimately make his second Pro Bowl.
However, the Lions apparently didn’t view Hockenson as a key piece of their future, and rather than work on an extension he was traded to Minnesota.
Detroit would ultimately turn its fortunes around and finish 9-8 that season, while the Vikings would win the division but fall in the first round of the postseason.
Holmes would use the two acquired draft picks in trades, ultimately trading out of No. 55 for a package that would allow them to draft quarterback Hendon Hooker and Brodric Martin. The No. 73 pick would be used in a trade up package in the 2024 draft to acquire cornerback Terrion Arnold.
The decisions to draft Hooker and Martin ultimately didn’t pan out, as both are with new organizations after being waived during final cuts this year. Arnold appears to be improving but has been up-and-down through his first 1.5 seasons, and has been sidelined with an injury as of late.
Revised grade: C
2023
Trade: Lions trade a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Browns in for wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Detroit sought receiver depth at the 2023 deadline, bringing back a Detroit native and former Michigan top recruit in Donovan Peoples-Jones.
With Jameson Williams yet to break out due in part to a four-game suspension and Marvin Jones leaving the team after five games to deal with a personal matter, Detroit was looking for production out of Peoples-Jones.
However, the combination of a strong year from Josh Reynolds and a big rookie campaign from Sam LaPorta lessened Detroit’s need for receiving production.
Peoples-Jones had five catches for 58 yards in eight regular season games with the Lions, and played just 11 playoff snaps for the team. He was cut after an underwhelming preseason in 2024 but returned on the practice squad. He was not retained this offseason and is not on a roster.
Detroit parted with a sixth-round pick, which was eventually used in a package along with wide receiver Amari Cooper to acquire the third-round pick that would be used on quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Revised grade: D
2024
Trade: Lions trade a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Browns for DE Za’Darius Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick.
After an injury to Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions were in need of a boost to their pass-rush. They found it in Smith, a player who had previously played for two other NFC North teams and was a productive veteran for the Browns at the time.
Detroit traded a pair of day three picks, one apiece over two drafts, to land his services for the stretch run of the regular season. Smith had four sacks for the Lions in eight games, and did provide a new sense of energy for the pass-rush that would also lose star defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
The veteran was what Detroit needed at the time, as he showed some leadership in helping young players while also providing some pop as a pass-rusher. However, it would not end up being a long-term fit.
Smith had indicated this offseason that he wanted to return to Detroit in 2025, but a deal was never reached. He signed with Philadelphia, but would play just five games before announcing his retirement.
Cleveland used the 2025 fifth-round pick along with Dorian Thompson-Robinson in a trade to acquire Kenny Pickett, though Pickett was eventually traded to the Raiders.
Revised grade: B