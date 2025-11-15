5 Draft Prospects Lions Should Scout Week 12
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions have to sit around all day before playing at Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football.
There is still a Saturday slate to get through, where the Lions will be scouting prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft. The Lions and Eagles have been some of the best in the league at scouting talent and building a team, which has led to this being a premier matchup.
Without further ado, here’s a look at five players the Lions should be watching closely on Saturday.
CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
Delane was one of the top prospects out of the transfer portal when he elected to leave Virginia Tech after his junior season. All the season has done is reiterate why he was a top option, and now he is seeing top-10 NFL Draft potential.
Currently, the Lions would be looking at a trade-up to acquire his talents, but there is still a lot of football and scouting process that may see players rise and fall. Delane has the fifth-best PFF grade among 917 qualifying corners, so it is clear he fits the mold of players that “do their job.”
Delane currently sits with one interception, and has tied his career-best with eight pass deflections on the year.
The Tigers kick off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 12:45 p.m. EST.
CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
The other top SEC corner to watch is Cisse this weekend. Cisse has one interception and four pass deflections on the year, and he has seen some of the top competition in the NCAA.
At 6-foot, 190 pounds, he has the desired size for the NFL. Currently, Cisse has been drawing first-round projections in mock drafts, with the player ending up in the second half of the opening night. This puts the player as a potential candidate for Brad Holmes, if he likes the tape of the corner.
That road does not get easier for the Gamecocks on Saturday, either. They head to Texas A&M to play the third-ranked Aggies at noon EST.
WR Denzel Boston, Washington
If the Lions truly want to get crazy, Boston is the candidate to blow up mock drafts if Motown comes calling. The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher has the ideal size, range and production to make scouts salivate.
Boston is currently viewed in the end of the first-round conversation. With his intangibles and production (115 catches for 1,564 yards and 17 touchdowns in his last 22 games), he is a name that falls under “best available” when Detroit is picking amongst the playoff teams. Boston is two games removed from 153 receiving yards and a touchdown, along with a passing touchdown, against Illinois last month.
Pairing Boston with Amon-Ra St. Brown, an extended Jameson Williams, and the WR3 duo of Kalif Raymond and Isaac TeSlaa would be hugely impactful. That said, Dan Campbell’s play-calling would be that much deadlier with Boston catching the football from Jared Goff.
The Huskies take on Purdue at 7 p.m. EST. It is worth noting Boston is officially questionable for the Saturday night contest.
DL Anthony Lucas, USC
Lucas is back for the Trojans following a season-ending injury in 2024, and he is back with a vengeance. The senior is in the middle of a career year, with three sacks, 26 tackles, and a forced fumble all being career highs.
Lucas had an excellent outing against Nebraska at the start of the month, with a sack and an additional partial tackle for loss. Last time out for the Trojans, he added his first career fumble recovery as they rolled Northwestern 38-17.
At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, he is an intriguing “tweener” the staff could utilize on the defensive line. Currently, his prospect value is in the middle of the third round.
Lucas' Trojans take on Iowa at 3:30 p.m. EST.
OT Kage Casey, Boise State
Casey has been a bright spot for the Broncos as they wade through their first year without Ashton Jeanty. The preseason All-American ranks in the same exact slot as he was last season, as the 20th-best tackle in the NCAA, per PFF.
Casey has seen his stock take a hit recently, with the left tackle allowing four sacks this season after allowing zero in 2024. However, he is still viewed as a solid Day 3 prospect, with his Notre Dame tape being graded as the second-best of his season.
Detroit has recently dipped into Boise State to draft a player, with 2025 sixth-rounder Ahmed Hassanein lining up against Casey every day in practice for three seasons. If Detroit needs a pre-scout on his character, it has an in-house source.
Saturday gives him the best chance to raise his stock again, as he plays one of the top teams in the Mountain West Conference: the San Diego State Aztecs. For those planning on watching, a cup of coffee may be essential. The game kicks off at 10:30 p.m. EST.