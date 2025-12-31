With the Detroit Lions wrapping up their season on Sunday, the focus is shifting towards how to avoid a similar letdown for the 2026 season.

Of course, one of the top ways to do that is through acquiring elite talent in the NFL Draft. Naturally, the elite talent tends to be among the College Football Playoff participants, and that is the case over New Year’s Eve. Ohio State will challenge Miami with a trip to the CFP semifinals on the line.

Without further ado, here are five names the Lions should pay close attention to in the Buckeyes’ playoff tilt with the Hurricanes.

IDL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

An interior defensive lineman from Ohio State naturally may give fans pause, since Tyleik Williams has failed to meet expectations as a rookie. McDonald is cut from a similar cloth, backing up Williams during the 2024 campaign.

However, this year, the interior defender has risen to prominence in the spotlight, with 47 tackles, eight of those for loss, and three sacks while playing nose tackle. His Pro Football Focus grade reflects this uptick, being rated a top-five interior defender among over 900 qualified players.

McDonald is a run-stopper first, with his pass-rush arsenal offering very little to wow scouts currently. McDonald is also viewed as a little lower than Williams was coming out of college, with analysts projecting the lineman to be a late Day 2 selection.

However, with DJ Reader and Roy Lopez each on expiring contracts, it is likely that only one, if either, will wear the Honolulu Blue next year. McDonald can reclaim the role as Williams’ backup or challenge his fellow Buckeye to start in Detroit in the future.

OT Austin Siereveld, Ohio State

Siereveld is one of the more intriguing names in the draft. The Buckeyes left tackle was a swing-guard during their national title run in 2024, and claimed the left tackle spot after both OSU tackles headed to the NFL.

Siereveld has raised his stock since, and is viewed as a priority Day 2 selection with a “weaker” tackle class. His arm length is not viewed as a strength, which could hurt his draft status as it gets closer.

Additionally, he has allowed players to get under his pads, and his run-game tape gives off the impression that Siereveld is not a mauler. However, he has room to grow while offering versatility, a crucial element that the Lions have needed in recent years. Additionally, PFF is extremely high on the OSU tackle, ranking him as a top-10 tackle this season.

With Taylor Decker’s retirement extremely likely to happen within three years, going back to the well of Buckeye tackles could be the selection.

WR CJ Daniels, Miami

Daniels is a player that parlayed a 1,000-yard season at Liberty into a chance with LSU and now Miami, but has not capitalized on it to raise his draft stock. The sixth-year senior enters his 64th career game looking to add on to his 2,859 yards and 28 receiving touchdowns in his career.

The Hurricane receiver is in the middle of his third season with at least seven touchdowns, showing off his nose for finding the endzone. He creates some separation, along with being crafty as a route-runner but lacks top-end speed. He can slot in wherever needed, but do not expect him to rack up yards after the catch.

He does not offer much on the return side, only having returned three punts in his college career. That might hurt his case towards the Lions if they elected to move on from Kalif Raymond this offseason. Daniels is viewed as a mid-round selection, and the Lions have benefited from their receivers in those rounds in years past (i.e. Isaac TeSlaa and Amon-Ra St. Brown).

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Mesidor is a player that has slotted as both an EDGE and defensive tackle before, and a massive upside is his versatility in rushing the passer at either spot. There is a reason why he enters the 2026 draft as a top-10 EDGE rusher, too.

The EDGE defender is in the middle of his best season to date, and his 1.5 sacks against Texas A&M, along with his five sacks in his final five contests, have put the country on notice. He will have an excellent battle with Siereveld, with both players having a lot to gain from the matchup.

However, durability and the injury bug have dragged Mesidor down some draft boards. That said, Detroit and Brad Holmes have been known to select injured players, as evidenced by their selections of Jameson Williams and Hendon Hooker.

Mesidor would pair excellently with Aidan Hutchinson and Al-Quadin Muhammad, if the latter returns. The Lions need an EDGE to pair with Hutchinson, and Mesidor could be the answer.

QB Carson Beck, Miami

As explained in John Maakaron’s latest mock draft on this site, the time may be now to start looking into a Jared Goff replacement plan. Goff will certainly be “the guy” to lead Detroit for the foreseeable future, but Holmes, Dan Campbell, and Goff have to be realistic looking at the future. The Lions need to shop for a replacement who isn’t named Kyle Allen.

Beck is a very interesting name, as the former Georgia Bulldogs passer has experience and a solid track record of production at the collegiate level. However, he has not lit the world on fire, despite an array of talented weapons at his disposal. It raises legitimate questions about Beck’s long-term viability at the next level.

Beck is the happy middle ground in this draft for the fans clamoring to oust Goff and looking towards the future of the Lions. Additionally, this pick is one that makes a lot of sense for Detroit to ponder. Beck is currently projected to land in the early portion of Day 3.

The Buckeyes and the Hurricanes are set to kick off Wednesday evening at 7:30 EST.

