3 Reasons Detroit Lions Must Interview Bills OC Joe Brady

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady is a rising coach who has garnered a significant amount of interest across the league.

With Sean McDermott being relieved of his duties coaching the Bills, Brady may be among the leading candidates to replace the veteran coach.

He has already garnered heading coaching interest from the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders.

Here are three reasons why Brady would be an ideal replacement for John Morton, who was dismissed following the conclusion of the Detroit Lions 2025 regular season.

Everybody eats

According to the Ravens team website, "The Bills' offense has become more diverse since Brady took over as coordinator late in the 2023 season. While Josh Allen remains one of the NFL's top quarterbacks, James Cook won his first rushing title this season and Buffalo truly became a pick-your-poison offense."

In 2025, the Bills had the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack. Five different Bills players were able to secure at least 33 receptions. Josh Allen was also able to complete a career-high 69.3% of his passes.

Perfect fit for Jared Goff

Quarterback Josh Allen was known for being vastly aggressive, even to the point of hurting the team will all of his reckless passes and turnovers.

When Brady took over as the offensive play-caller, Allen cut down on his turnovers.

From 2020 to 2023, Allen recorded 60 turnovers in 59 regular-season games. The 50 interceptions and 10 fumbles recovered by the opposition caused many to question if the athletic quarterback was the right fit for the Bills.

Working with the 36-year-old, Allen turned the ball over a total of 26 times in 41 regular-season games. (23 interceptions, three lost fumbles).

Jared Goff also benefits from being able to get the football quickly and making solid decisions. Brady has been known to emphasize quick decision-making and putting key offensive weapons in the proper positions to suceed.

As Bill On SI pointed out, "The 36-year-old has overseen two top-10 finishes in total offense and two top-four finishes in scoring during his two full seasons as Buffalo's offensive coordinator."

Could easily marry concepts with Dan Campbell

Brady served as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans for a couple of seasons that overlapped with the time the former NFL tight end was also serving on Sean Payton's staff.

If Brady does not land a head coaching opportunity, Detroit provides the necessary offensive weapons to allow Brady to hit the ground running.

In Buffalo, Ken Dorsey was previously dismissed as offensive coordinator, due to his difficulty establishing the run game. In 10 games back in 2023, James Cook averaged 61.5 yards on the ground.

In 2025, Cook won the rushing title and has averaged 79.7 yards per game on the ground since Brady has ran the offense.

