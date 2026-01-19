What Buffalo Bills Firing Sean McDermott Means For Detroit Lions

Another prominent NFL head coaching job has just become available.

For the Detroit Lions, there is now another organization that could have an offensive coordinator vacancy or an opportunity Mike McDaniel could find appealing as a head coach.

Following a disappointing and controversial loss to the Denver Broncos, the decision has been made by the Buffalo Bills to fire head coach Sean McDermott.

Over nine NFL seasons, the AFC East coach recorded a 98-50 record. What complicated matters for McDermott was an 8-8 record in the playoffs. He won five straight AFC East titles (2020-2024), but was unable to reach the Super Bowl with Josh Allen, who is considered one of the top signal-callers in the league.

The Bills loss featured a controversial call when officials ruled the Broncos were able to intercept Allen when Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian ripped the football out of the hands of Brandin Cooks.

"It's hard for me to understand why it was ruled the way it was ruled," McDermott said, following a 33-30 overtime loss to the Broncos. "If it is ruled that way, then why wasn't it slowed down just to make sure that we have this right. That would have made a lot of sense to me. Because that's a pivotal play in the game. We'd have the ball at the 20 and may be kicking a game-winning field goal right there. So I'll just leave it at that."

He later added, "But I'm saying it because I'm standing up for Buffalo, damn it. I'm standing up for us. Because what went on is not how it should go down, in my estimation. These guys spend three hours out there playing football, pouring their guts out. To not even say, 'Hey, let's just slow this thing down.' That's why I'm bothered."

A total of 10 organizations made the decision to change their head coach since the regular season concluded.

With each passing week, it is less and less likely McDaniel will land in Motown.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach has another busy week, interviewing with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday and has a second interview with the Cleveland Browns.

According to Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer, "Mike McDaniel has made the rounds, and if I had to guess, he’ll probably wind up as an offensive coordinator in the next week or so. I’ve heard Tampa Bay could be a good spot for him, and that, if he does a good job, he could be set up to be Todd Bowles’s eventual successor."

More from Detroit Lions OnSI