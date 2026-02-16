3 Free Agents Detroit Lions Can Realistically Sign This Offseason

The Detroit Lions don’t need to make a bunch of splashy, headline-stealing moves in free agency.

Instead, general manager Brad Holmes should once again focus on value signings that address depth concerns and provide insurance at key positions.

Without further ado, here are three free agents the Lions could realistically target this offseason.

EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos

Yetur Gross-Matos is an intriguing option to bolster Detroit’s EDGE rotation.

Gross-Matos possesses similar physical traits to Marcus Davenport, but comes with a more reliable availability track record.

At 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, Gross-Matos fits the mold of the long, athletic defensive ends Detroit covets.

He will be just 28 years old entering the 2026 season, and although he missed time in 2025 after knee surgery, his injury history is far less concerning than Davenport’s.

In eight games last season, he logged 158 defensive snaps, tallying 11 quarterback hurries and 13 total pressures while earning a solid 75.7 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus.

Per Spotrac, he’s projected to land a one-year deal worth roughly $3.5 million this offseason. That would hardly break the bank, and would be a worthwhile investment for Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

While Gross-Matos wouldn’t exactly fill the need for a running mate for Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, he'd be a solid rotational pass-rusher for Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

TE Austin Hooper

Hooper may not be flashy, but he’s the type of affordable veteran who could quietly fill an important role.

With uncertainty surrounding Sam LaPorta’s back injury heading into 2026, adding depth at tight end should be a priority.

Hooper, 31, is expected to land a deal worth approximately $2.4 million this offseason, according to Spotrac. That's the definition of a cost-effective deal, and would be well within Detroit’s budget.

He’s been a serviceable tight end in years past, too, including with the Patriots in 2024 when he caught 45 balls for 476 yards and three touchdowns. Also, he's a sufficient pass-blocker and could help out the Lions in that regard.

Given that Hunter Henry has stepped into the No. 1 tight end role in New England, Hooper could be an attainable free-agent acquisition.

While age is a mild concern, he would likely provide steadier production than Brock Wright did down the stretch in 2025.

On a one-year deal, I’d be willing to bring Hooper in to serve as a complement to LaPorta.

OT Jack Conklin

With Taylor Decker’s future in Detroit uncertain, Conklin is a name to watch. And it just so happens that new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing coached him in Cleveland during some of his best seasons.

Injuries are the concern with Conklin, as he has suited up for just 21 games over the past three seasons. However, when healthy, he’s a productive right tackle who can stabilize an offensive line.

The veteran lineman wasn’t very reliable in 2025, earning a PFF overall mark of 57.4 (ranking 72nd out of 89 qualified OTs). However, with his proven track record, he’s a solid bounce-back candidate.

Subsequently, if I were the Lions, I’d be willing to ink him to a one-year deal worth $7-$7.5 million.

