5 Players Detroit Lions Must Watch During Alabama-Oklahoma Game

With the NFL Playoff situation becoming dire for the Detroit Lions, the lack of depth in certain positions has become evident as the season is winding down.

One of the best ways to improve that depth is through the NFL Draft. Brad Holmes and the scouting department will be up to their ears in film, as they have been already throughout the college football season.

However, with the College Football Playoff beginning on Friday, here are five players the Lions must watch in the stand-alone opener of Alabama vs. Oklahoma.

OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor becomes the first repeat player since this series started halfway through the season. However, he is must-watch television. Proctor was recently selected in this site’s mock draft at No. 17 overall, and for good reason.

Proctor has the athleticism, the youth and the potential that has scouts salivating. The lineman has also had the production to back it up. Proctor is rated as the No. 5 offensive tackle in terms of Pro Football Focus grades, and has recently been named a consensus All-American.

Currently, he slots in as the third-best tackle in the draft on PFF’s Big Board, and is a borderline first-round pick. With the general rush on tackles, and this being a “weaker” tackle class, Proctor slots in as a very attainable option.

One of his best strengths: Proctor will not even be old enough to drink at a bar to celebrate being drafted. He turns 21 in June. Even in the NFL Draft, he is extremely young. There is room to grow and mature on an already polished prospect.

LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama

On the other side of the ball for the Crimson Tide, Deontae Lawson is a surefire Day 2 selection that has made noise for Alabama this season.

Lawson has 75 tackles this season, and his second tackle in Friday’s game will mark a career-high for the linebacker. In his 50 career appearances for Alabama, Lawson has 269 tackles, 17.5 of them for loss, five sacks and an interception.

He has above-average skills in pass coverage and instincts, but a lack of top-end athleticism will likely hold him back from being a first-round prospect.

Alex Anzalone is not under contract for Detroit for next season, although he has recently expressed his wishes to remain in the Motor City. However, if Detroit elects to take a younger option, Lawson is a name to highlight.

WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma

Burks is a player that might hold some familiarity with Lions fans, as he was a Big Ten receiver with Purdue for three seasons before taking his talents to Norman.

The Sooners wideout has yet to have a season with over 612 receiving yards, but has put up 144 catches during his time in college. His route-running is his calling card, with separation being his specialty.

The Lions have recently expended plenty of draft capital on receivers, with Detroit trading away multiple draft assets to select Isaac TeSlaa last season. However, Burks is an option if the Lions elect to let Kalif Raymond walk in free agency.

However, the lack of proven production, alongside Burks not having return upside with his smaller stature, may give the Lions pause.

That said, Burks at WR4 in 2026 (behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and TeSlaa) is a very likely path if the Lions elect to take the speedy playmaker.

S Keon Sabb, Alabama

Sabb is another player that might sound familiar with Lions fans. The former Michigan man is now in the SEC, and he plays a Brian Branch-esque role for the Crimson Tide.

Sabb’s strengths include his versatility, alongside his ability as a “robber” in coverage. With Branch and Kerby Joseph each dealing with leg injuries, there is reasonable cause for fear of long-term outlooks in their careers.

The safety’s instincts are well-documented, with five interceptions and 12 pass deflections between the last three seasons. With 112 career tackles, he is not a player with a “non-aggression pact” with opposing pass-catchers, either.

Bleacher Report recently published a scouting report on Sabb, and its comparison was Joseph. Expect Sabb to be all over the field in the biggest game of his Alabama career.

EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

R Mason Thomas is going to be the main opposition in a battle with Proctor, and those two are arguably the biggest talents on the field Friday night.

The Oklahoma EDGE, despite missing three games, has 6.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss on the season. This follows up a nine-sack, 12.5-tackle-for-loss season in 2024. Thomas is disruptive, and has fresh legs after healing from his injury.

Expect a strong burst from the Sooner. Last time he played Alabama, in 2024, it was a 1.5-tackle-for-loss-and-one-sack outing in a 24-3 victory over the Tide. If he can repeat those stats or improve upon them, he can play himself into first-round consideration.

Detroit would love another elite pass-rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson, and R Mason Thomas is a good option. Much like Proctor, the EDGE rusher is on the young side, as Thomas will turn 22 just before the regular season starts in 2026.

There are plenty of intriguing matchups to watch, but the headliner will be R Mason Thomas and Kadyn Proctor battling for supremacy in the trenches. The game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. EST.

