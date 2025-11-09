5 Lions Who Must Step Up against Commanders
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions are looking to avenge last season’s NFC divisional-round playoff loss to the Washington Commanders.
Following a gruesome injury to Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels last week, the Lions get a slightly easier task. However, this is a Commanders team that cannot get underestimated, as Motown learned the hard way earlier this calendar year.
The Lions are dealing with their own injuries, too. So, who must step up for Detroit to regain its winning ways?
IOL Graham Glasgow
Glasgow was part of a Lions interior offensive line that left much to be desired in a loss last week to Minnesota. The Vikings completely stuffed the run, and took down franchise quarterback Jared Goff five times.
John Morton and Graham Glasgow appeared to disagree on if it was one-on-one missed assignments or scheme counters, and Sunday is the chance for each to prove they are on the same page.
With starting guard Christian Mahogany out, Glasgow may be playing center or take over at left guard this week, which is something to monitor pregame and during the opening series of the game.
S Thomas Harper
With Kerby Joseph out another week, the starting role likely falls back to Harper again. Harper did not make much of an impact last week, with J.J. McCarthy picking on the former Raiders defensive back to give T.J. Hockenson another touchdown at Ford Field.
Harper did have an interception that got whistled back last week, and the Lions DB will be hoping to follow in Terrion Arnold’s footsteps and record his first interception in Honolulu Blue that sticks.
EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
With the Commanders pivoting back to Marcus Mariota at quarterback, it becomes the defensive line’s job to keep the former Heisman winner uncomfortable. The Commanders gave up four sacks in their loss last week, and Jayden Daniels is more mobile than a 32-year-old Marcus Mariota.
Hutchinson has returned to his 2024 form, with 19 total pressures between the last two games. Currently, the recently-extended Lion is the top-graded EDGE rusher when rushing the passer.
The more double teams Hutchinson can demand, the easier the Lions’ path to victory will be on Sunday. If Hutchinson is left one-on-one against Laremy Tunsil or Josh Conerly Jr., the defender can make Washington pay.
WR Jameson Williams
Williams has been an afterthought for most of the year. Amon-Ra St. Brown is no longer on his Calvin Johnson-esque pace for touchdowns, but is still a consistent threat for the Lions, finishing just shy of 100 yards last game out.
The Alabama product, however, has only put up over 70 receiving yards once this season. Williams has a no-catch game, a one-catch game and a 23-yard game in the first half of this season.
John Morton told the former Lions first-rounder that he failed the player, and this is Williams’ chance for a get-right game.
With Marshon Lattimore being out for the season due to a torn ACL, the Lions have ample opportunity to strike through the air. A 100-yard game by Williams would right the ship for his season.
CB Terrion Arnold
Arnold will be entering Sunday’s game fresh off the confidence of his first NFL interception.
Additionally, the battered Lions defensive back group gets to play an equally-battered Commanders receiving room.
The Commanders will be without Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown on Sunday, and depth piece Luke McCaffery will be out from a broken collarbone suffered last week. Arnold and Amik Robertson will be seeing Deebo Samuel and Jaylin Lane as the starting receivers, whom are not on the same level as the receiving trio of Samuel, McLaurin and Brown.
The “legion of whom” gets its easiest draw of the season since injuries struck, at least on paper.
Arnold will need to come up big when he is lined up across from Samuel. And if Arnold and Robertson can limit Samuel, it is highly unlikely the Lions will leave the nation’s capital without a victory.