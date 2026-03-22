Tyler Conklin: Jared Goff Gets 'Way Too Much Hate'

Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin is relishing his opportunity to play for the NFC North squad.

Even though he was not drafted by the team he grew up watching, he now has the opportunity to bounce back after a down season in 2025.

Appearing on "Crunch Time Sports" this week, Conklin discussed his ties to new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and took the opportunity to defend veteran quarterback.

"Jared Goff is one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League. Now, I've always defended him also behind the scenes. Just because he doesn't get, he gets way too much hate," said Conklin. "I felt the same way about Justin Herbert. But Jared Goff, I think the numbers speak for itself, the way the Lions offense has been, all those things.

"That's kind of just a problem with social media nowadays," Conklin added, "Everybody kind of has their opinion, whether it's a good one or not. Whatever. You're allowed to have an opinion."

Connection to Drew Petzing

The 30-year-old is relishing the opportunity to play in Drew Petzing's system, given the success the Arizona Cardinals tight ends unit had in the recent past.

"When I got drafted in Minnesota, he was the assistant receivers coach," said Conklin. "I've had the ability to kind of talk to him since going on my visit Friday and being in the building a little bit. Obviously knowing that the Cardinals, last year they were they were number one in the league in 13 personnel. Being in Minnesota, and following Coach Stefanski to Cleveland, knowing how Coach Stefanski does stuff. Kind of the tree he was brought up, he's a tight end heavy scheme.

"You are relied on to do a lot of things in the pass game, in the run game. If you have capable players that can go in and do those things, you're going to have a role. And I think that, as a tight end, that's exciting," Conklin commented further. "Especially with the group we have, multiple guys that can do a lot of different things. I think it's a really exciting situation to be as a tight end."

Down season in 2025

After a successful stint with the New York Jets, Conklin spent the 2025 season with the Chargers.

Last season, he served more as a blocking tight end, recording seven receptions for 101 yards.

"Obviously, things didn't go the way anyone wanted them to in LA for whatever those reasons were and now I feel very blessed to be here and with the opportunity here," Conklin said to local reporters in a videoconference. "Great room with Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright. Really good football players. Offense that values their tight ends. All around explosive offense. I think I can definitely be very productive in the pass game still.

"Just because one situation didn't quite work out the way anyone wanted doesn't mean you can't do it anymore. But at the end of the day, I'm just here to compete to the best of my ability and help this team in whatever way I can help this team."