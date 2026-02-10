Asking Price For Maxx Crosby May Not Be High For Detroit Lions

The asking price for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby may not end up being as high as expected. It may even be at the level the Detroit Lions would realistically consider.

While it is widely believed the AFC West squad is seeking a trade package similar to what the Dallas Cowboys received for Micah Parsons, the actual cost may not be quite that high.

In a recent post exploring five potential NFL trades that could go down during Super Bowl week, CBS Sports highlighted the talented defensive end may not yield the Raiders mutiple first round NFL draft picks.

"Crosby is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and we've seen that these types of elite talents can fetch quite a haul. Green Bay sent two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in exchange for star pass rusher Micah Parsons last summer," Tyler Sullivan wrote. "Parsons was 26 at the time of the trade, and Crosby will be entering his age-29 season in 2026, so a possible return may come in just under what Dallas received."

If Detroit does make the decision to target Crosby, they may have to figure out what a future contract extension would look like.

"It's worth noting that Crosby is signed through 2029, but only has $30 million left in guarantees remaining, which comes in 2026. That means an extension could also be on the horizon for teams looking to acquire him."

Recently, NFL reporter Jason La Canfora explained in a report that Crosby has informed Tom Brady he does not ever want to play for the Raiders again.

As one NFL general manager reportedly explained to La Canfora, "That's a fact. He told them he'll retire before he ever plays for them again. But I'm not sure they're actually going to trade him. (Browns pass rusher) Myles Garrett said the same thing last year, and we know how that ended up."

La Canfora reported the 28-year-old was quite unhappy when the team asked him to sit out at the end of the 2025 regular season.

"Crosby's representatives have begun informing high-ranking officials from other NFL teams that the All Pro, livid over being asked to sit out the end of the regular season despite believing he was healthy enough to play, will never suit up for the Raiders again and is intent on playing elsewhere in 2026.

"Those same executives, along with others involved in the market for top pass rushers, are not thoroughly convinced that the Raiders will adhere to Crosby's request and believe the team could ask for more in return for him than other clubs will be willing to part with."

