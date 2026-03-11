After Failing Physical, Lions Have One More Chance to Land Maxx Crosby

The NFL world was stunned to discover the news that the Baltimore Ravens made the decision to back out of the blockbuster deal for star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

According to NFL media, the 28-year-old did not pass a medical physical, causing the Ravens to not want to move forward with trading two first-round picks for the talented defensive lineman.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes now has one more opportunity to galvanize the fanbase, as the early portion of free agency has forced many to ponder if the team is actually serious this season about winning a Super Bowl.

Rumors continue to swirl that the Bears are interested in landing Crosby, which would highly agitate Lions' supporters.

When it was thought he was going to be dealt, Crosby posted a 13-minute video addressing his tenure with the Raiders.

“Ever since I’ve been here, I’ve had one goal and one mission. That’s become the best version of myself and help bring a championship back to the Raider organization," said Crosby. "I feel like I left everything I had on the table for this team. I’ve given my heart and soul, and I feel like I let y’all down.”

Crosby expressed gratitude for the continuous support from the Raiders' front office and ownership, even when he was experience personal issues.

“Davis allowed me to make mistakes and learn from them and grow from them. I’ll never forget having to check myself into rehab after my rookie season at my lowest point, and the Raider organization supported me throughout all of that," said Crosby. "I can’t thank them enough for that, because without them, I wouldn’t have the opportunity to make it through that.”

Crosby did not ever publicly express his desire to leave Las Vegas, but rumors have swirled for the past couple of years, largely due to the Raiders lack of playoff success.

“I never thought I’d be in this position. I never thought I’d be going anywhere else, truly. But God works in mysterious ways. I didn’t plan on things to be like this," Crosby said. "But things happen for a reason. I truly believe that, and the one thing about it is I have zero ill will towards that organization in any way. I want them to have all the success in the world.”

