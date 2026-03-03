Raiders Maxx Crosby Now Favored to Land With Detroit Lions Rival

The latest odds for NFL teams favored to land the services of Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby have been released.

According to DraftKings, the Chicago Bears, the Lions division rival, are currently the betting favorites to land Crosby.

The Lions are currently long shots (+2000), behind the Bears, Raiders, Cowboys, Bills, Buccaneers and three other teams ahead of them.

Agents speaking at the NFL combine has expressed they are not expecting Detroit to be major players in free agency.

At this time, the team sits with -3,794,822 (21st) in salary cap space (21st). It is expected the team will restructure the contract of Jared Goff ahead of the start of the legal tampering period.

This year's defensive ends end class is considered deep.

"It's another exciting class, with some of the strengths of this draft really being along the defensive line, particularly the edge rushers," draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah told reporters in a videoconference. "Another great group of wide receivers, a linebacker group that runs deep and a corner group that runs really deep. So it's a good draft."

Jeremiah was asked to rank the position groups for teams without a first-round pick from this group: defensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver.

"I would rank that wide receiver, corner, D-tackle in terms of depth," Jeremiah explained. "But, it's not it's not in bad shape at defensive tackle, it's just much, much deeper at the other two. Wide receivers is really, really good. It's comparable to the last several years. I think I had 19 guys with grades that would put them in the top three-round range, so that's a really good group of wide receivers. Corners, we got a nice mix of outside guys and one of the really, really good group of slot corners that I've seen in the last few years.

"So good, not quite as deep as we've been in some other years, but really solid there with, again, a really nice mix of slot corners," said Jeremiah. "And then the defensive tackles, it's not as deep as the edge rusher group in this draft, but there's some real intriguing guys. Second round to fourth round, I think is a nice little sweet spot there, you got some real big guys in there."

Revamping Lions' offensive line

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer expressed the Lions acquisition of offensive linemean Juice Scruggs could mean the team is seeking to revamp their offensive line.

"As for the Lions, I’d expect the acquisition of Scruggs to be the first one in a little bit of an offensive line reworking. Detroit’s identity was built through that position group through Dan Campbell’s first four years, and fell off a bit last year," Breer writes. "To get it back to where it was, I wouldn’t rule out a big swing by Detroit, maybe on someone such as Ravens free-agent center Tyler Linderbaum."

Odds

Bears (-135), Raiders (+165), Cowboys (+1200), Bills (+1200), Buccaneers (+1300), Patriots (+1300), Eagles (+1400), Rams (+2000), Lions (+2000), Ravens (+2000), Commanders (+2000), 49ers (+2000), Bengals (+3000), Titans (+3500), Seahawks (+3500), Vikings (+4000), Jets (+4000).