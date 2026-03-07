The Maxx Crosby saga has now come to a close, as the veteran defensive end has been traded to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks.

Brad Holmes was among the many general managers who kept in contact with the Raiders.

Unfortunately, too many roadblocks were in the way to make a deal, resulting in Detroit opting to keep two first-round picks.

The team opted to keep their draft picks, given the team unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with veteran left tackle Taylor Decker on a restructured contract and Terrion Arnold found himself in a Florida judge's court order in an ongoing robbery case.

Arnold has not been charged, despite what the judge implied.

Earlier this week, The Athletic's James Palmer appeared on "Wake Up Barstool" and shared why he felt the Crosby trade was imminent.

“I think there’s a chance that this happens this week, that he’s on the move,” Palmer expressed. “I think the reason that is, is you want to maximize things, right? If you’re Raiders general manager John Spytek, and I had a chance to have a conversation with him at the Combine, if you want to maximize this, you want to get it done before everybody else is bidding on edge rushers or spending their money or spending their cap money, and you have the ability to move him before that happens. I think that puts the Raiders in the best spot possible.”

Even though many were holding out hope that the many reported Crosby rumors were untrue, the Raiders felt the draft capital added was the best method to kick start their rebuild, similar to how the Lions were able to gain draft picks to trade quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“When I talked to John Spytek, he kind of told me, I don’t think they want to give Crosby up. I really don’t think they want that," said Palmer. "But, he told me, and this part was the most specific, he was like, we have to be sober with where we’re at. What he’s saying is, I don’t think this is turning around tomorrow.

"So, is Maxx Crosby going to be a part of that? Is his value that big in a year or two? His value is probably the highest it can be. I think the Las Vegas Raiders do understand that. So, they’re not actively shopping him, but teams are calling, and teams are interested.”

Vote here to share your opinion regarding Holmes' decision not to trade multiple picks for the long-time Raiders defensive end.