'That’s Life': Aidan Hutchinson Reacts to Disappointing Season

Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson stood in front of reporters Christmas Day struggling to process how the Lions suffered their latest backbreaking loss: a 23-10 defeat at the hands of the J.J. McCarthy-less Minnesota Vikings. It was a crushing loss for Hutchinson & Co., officially ending Detroit’s slim playoff hopes.

For Hutchinson, the defeat felt emblematic of a season that has failed to come close to meeting the team’s Super Bowl-or-bust expectations.

“Yeah, still kind of processing it,” Hutchinson said in the postgame. “I know, we gave up the jet sweep, but besides that, I thought we were really playing at a high level all game long. I think, just that play, you saw it, it's kind of a killer.”

The aforementioned defensive lapse – a 65-yard jet sweep which Minnesota wideout Jordan Addison took to the house late in the fourth quarter – was the lowlight for Kelvin Sheppard’s unit in the Week 17 affair.

Besides the breakdown on the Addison touchdown, Hutchinson believed the Lions’ defense rose to the occasion in the holiday tilt. “I'm proud of how the defense played,” he said, reiterating that the loss was one the team would need time to fully digest.

The defeat – the Lions’ sixth loss in nine games – mathematically eliminated them from postseason contention.

For Hutchinson, that reality proved to be a tough pill to swallow in the game’s immediate aftermath.

“It's a funny thing because you could have the same guys, you know, a couple different here and there, like generally you have the same guys, but not get the job done,” the Pro Bowl EDGE expressed. “So, (it's) frustrating, disappointing. Yeah, it's not how I envisioned the season to go, as a team.”

Hutchinson acknowledged the shared disappointment between the Lions players and fans, recognizing how high hopes were entering the 2025 campaign.

“Yeah, sometimes that's life,” the University of Michigan product commented. “Obviously the fans, I know they're going to be frustrated, disappointed. But as players, we feel the same way. Just kind of one of those things that you've got to take for what it is and then move on. I know we have one game left now, but yeah, it's disappointing. But, it's just kind of how football works sometimes.”

Individually, Hutchinson’s season has been anything but underwhelming.

Through 16 games this season, Hutchinson has totaled 13.5 sacks and 92 pressures, the most among all qualified EDGE defenders. Plus, he’s recorded the fourth-best Pro Football Focus overall grade among players at his position (91.5), including the third-best pass-rush mark among EDGEs (91.9).

Yet, his personal success doesn’t make up for the fact that the Lions will be sitting home this postseason.

“I'm blessed for sure, super grateful for those sacks. And yeah, the development has been awesome,” the fourth-year defender said. “You just want to be able to showcase that in the playoffs. As a player, it's your dream really. Balling out in the playoffs kind of really trumps everything.”

