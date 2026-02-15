Mike Kafka Will Not Depart Detroit Lions For Seahawks OC Position

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly found their next offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, the defending Super Bowl champions have hired former San Francisco 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury to replace Klint Kubiak.

After defeating the New England Patriots soundly to win a Lombardi Trophy, Kubiak departed to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

New Detroit Lions offensive coach Mike Kafka was linked to the opening, due to making a solid impression he made when he interviewed for the coaching vacancy a couple of years ago.

It now appears the former New York Giants coordinator and interim head coach will officially occupy a spot on the coaching staff of Dan Campbell.

There was a little concern Kafka might have been a candidate who could have landed the job, given his success working with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and how quickly he has moved up the coaching ranks.

According to the league's website, "Fleury has been with San Francisco for seven seasons, beginning as a defensive quality control coach in 2019. He switched over to the same role on offense from 2020-21 before rising to TEs coach from 2022-24. The 2025 campaign saw him add the title of run game coordinator. Prior to his time with the 49ers, the former college quarterback also worked for the Miami Dolphins as a football research analyst in 2016 and director of football research from 2017-18. He coached on staffs for the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills before that."

New York Giants quatrerback Jameis Winston had positive things to say about Kafka, when he spoke to the Detroit Free Press at the Super Bowl.

"When you’re bringing in a coach that played the game, I think he’ll be able to bring back what Ben Johnson had left there, the hunger, the intentionality and will to win," said Winston. "Mike Kafka is the man. His ability to create exciting plays and concepts is going to be very beneficial for Jared Goff.”

