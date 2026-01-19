Alex Anzalone Provides Major Clue Door Not Slammed Shut With Lions

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone will be a free agent, after spending the last five seasons of his career in Motown.

With the team not extending his contract last offseason, the speculation has run rampant that the 31-year-old has played his last snap in a Lions uniform.

On Sunday evening, the veteran linebacker provided a major clue that could keep the door open for a return in 2026.

A supporter shared on social media, in response to a post about how well NFL linebackers have prevented separation and the rate at which they're targeted when in primary coverage, "You were good last year Alex, lions probably move on due to future cap constraints but you will get a nice paycheck this offseason. Good luck!"

Anzalone replied, expressing, "How do you know that? That is not what I heard."

The former New Orleans Saints linebacker was among the early free agent signings made when Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes arrived back in 2021. His first contract with Detroit was a one-year deal that was worth up to $1.75 million.

After the 2022 season, Anzalone signed a contract extension that ran through the conclusion of the 2025 season worth a maximum value of $18.75 million.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrates with LB Alex Anzalone (34) after a sack against Dallas Cowboys | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

"I feel like what I’ve done here is brought some sort of consistency in the linebacker room," Anzalone said," via 97.1 The Ticket. "I know that had been an issue in years past, for one reason or another. But growing up, my dad would always say that you want a place to be better if you were there than if you weren’t, and leave it better than how you found it, so I feel like that’s my legacy. Just being a leader and a captain for the last five years, it’s been cool to be a part of it."

He explained to reporters it was still early in the process, but reiterated a desire to want to close out his career with the Lions.

"I don't even know where they’re at, so it’s hard to say what to value and what to really take into account," said Anzalone. "You don’t really know until you get in it and until that tampering period starts, because I’ve been through free agency before and you don’t really know, until some numbers start flying around."

If Anzalone departs, Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes will continue their development in Detroit's defensive scheme.

Malcolm Rodriguez is also a free agent, but worked his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in 2024.

