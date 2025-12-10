The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field to begin their preparation for the Los Angele Rams, in a Week 15 road contest at SoFi Stadium.

Those not spotted at practice include linebacker Alex Anzalone and left tackle Taylor Decker.

Kalif Raymond, Shane Zylstra, Kayode Awosika, Christian Mahogany, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Thomas Harper and Kerby Joseph all returned to practice at the team's Allen Park facility.

Zylstra participated in a practice last week, but then was ruled as a non-participant with a knee injury on the following two estimated practice reports.

Dan Campbell indicated Zylstra did not suffer any setbacks and is hoping he can be ready to suit up against the Los Angeles Rams.

"That was was normal, what we were doing," said Campbell. "And that's what we wanted to do last week. So, he didn't miss any time. He was on, you know, it was kind of how we had planned. So, he was out there, walkthrough. We're going to have him out at practice today. There again, we'd love to have him at the game, barring no setback. We'll see, see where he goes."

Lions hopeful OL can return this season

Detroit's fifth-year head coach indicated he was 'hopeful' to get offensive lineman Christian Mahogany returning at some point the final month of the 2025 regular season.

Mahogany's 21-day practice window is now officially opened.

"I mean, we're going to work him into practice," said Campbell. "Start working him in. And yeah, I'm hopeful that we'll be able to get him, at some point here this season."

Detroit utilized a left guard rotation against the Cowboys that featured Trystan Colon and Miles Frazier.

Giovanni Manu was observed off to the side working with team trainers.

Complementary football

Against the Cowboys, the Lions were able to excel in all three phases.

Campbell indicated special teams and forcing takeaways were a significant factor in the team being able to secure the victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

“It’s been a while. I just think it was, look, the takeaways go a long way. When you get the returns that we were able to get, Tom Kennedy was big for us, the return game was huge," said Campbell. "So, you get the field position you’re able to get. (Jack) Fox punts it, we pin them inside the four, we get a stop, it was dang near a safety. We get the takeaway, we turn it into seven. We get another takeaway, we turn it into seven. There’s 14 points.

"We get a takeaway at the end, turns to a victory, we take a knee," Campbell commented further. "Man, we were just clicking all at the right time. It was like if something went against us, we lost a little bit of momentum, man, the other unit picked it up. They shut it down. So, they score over there, we score. They score, we score. We fizzle out, defense gets a takeaway or gets the stop. They make a play, special teams, we get it to the 45 (yard line). There’s a return to the minus-45, those are huge. That’s when, all the other stuff doesn’t matter. When you can do that in a game, that’s how you win games in this league.

