Amon-Ra St. Brown Downplays Puka Nacua's Stream With Adin Ross

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has weighed in on a recent controversy surrounding Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua.

Prior to the Rams game against the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, the talented wideout participate in a livestream with Adin Ross and N3on. Nacua made national news due to performing an anti-semetic gesture on the stream, sharing his beliefs that concussions are not real and for calling out NFL officials for being attention seeking in their actions and decisions during games.

The former fourth-round pick weighed in on Nacua's situation on the latest "St. Brown Bros." podcast.

"I feel like wasn't even that crazy," St. Brown said. "I just love the fact that he was getting s**t on, like, all week. And f*****g snapped. Oh my god. 200-some yards, two touchdowns. He literally couldn't have had a better game."

St. Brown later added, "That s**t hyped me up, just watching him ball out. Good for him. That boy is about to get a bag (contract extension) too.

According to RamsWire, "Nacua tried to get Ross and N3on into the Rams’ facility on Tuesday but they were denied entry. And so Nacua joined them in their van and then later at a local gym for over an hour. During the livestream, Nacua indicated that Sean McVay wasn’t happy about him inviting the streamers to the facility, but the Rams coach denied any knowledge of that."

Following the loss to the Seahawks, McVay addressed the controversy.

“He was very apologetic. I don’t think he understood the totality of some of the things. I think he issued that apology,” McVay said. “I know this guy’s heart. And for anybody that was offended, terribly sorry about that. I know he feels that same exact way. He’s a young guy that’s a great kid that’s continuing to learn about the platform that he has. I love him. We’re going to continue to put our arm around him and help him learn and grow.”

The league released a statement following the controversial stream, noting the rise of hatred must be addressed and would not be tolerated.

“The NFL strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual," the statement read. "The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society.”

