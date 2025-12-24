Lions' Jameson Williams Reacts to Being Named Pro Bowl Alternate

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams enters Week 17 enjoying the most productive campaign of his young career.

Since Detroit’s Week 8 bye, the Alabama product has recorded at least 70 receiving yards in six of eight games, while finding the end zone five times during that same span. He also sits second on the team in both receiving yards (1,006) and receiving touchdowns (seven), and ranks 11th among all receivers in total yards and second in the NFL in yards per reception (17.6).

And for his efforts, he was named a Pro Bowl alternate Tuesday.

While appreciative of the recognition, Williams downplayed the significance of the accolade.

“I don’t really know. I guess it’s cool to get some recognition,” he said of the Pro Bowl nod. “I feel like I played just as good, if not as good as everybody else. But, it is what it is. It’s exciting, I’m thankful and grateful for it for sure.”

Williams and the Lions now shift their focus to a Christmas Day road tilt with the Minnesota Vikings, a rematch of a gut-wrenching 27-24 defeat at the hands of the Vikings in Week 9. Williams pinpointed execution as the key to flipping the script against Kevin O’Connell’s squad.

“We just got to execute. Last game we fell behind a little bit and had to play the catch-up game at the end. We just got to play our ball and get back on track after coming off two losses, back to back,” the 24-year-old pass-catcher said. “We just got to get back to playing how we play and doing the right thing and playing Detroit Lion football.”

Lions’ Heads Remain ‘High’ Despite Slim Playoff Odds

Williams insists there is no feeling of disappointment inside the Lions’ locker room, even as the team’s playoff hopes hang by a thread entering the final two weeks of the 2025 season.

Despite back-to-back losses and slim postseason odds, Williams said the mindset in Detroit remains positive and focused on the task at hand.

According to The Athletic’s NFL playoff simulator, the Lions currently hold just a four percent chance of punching a ticket to the postseason. Despite that being the case, the team’s overall spirit is still upbeat, per Williams.

“Nobody (is) disappointed. Everybody’s head is high. We still got a chance,” the 2022 first-round pick told reporters Tuesday. “Nobody in there with a sad face or any of that. Everybody (is) happy, (to) get a chance to go to work and do something we love doing.”

Detroit enters Week 17 having lost two straight games — against the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers — for the first time since the 2022 season. Additionally, Dan Campbell’s squad is just 3-5 over its last eight games.

Yet, Williams believes he and his Lions teammates have done a solid job of blocking out the external noise about the less-than-enviable present state of the team.

“It’s not all about the bigger picture that everybody else makes it about,” the fourth-year wideout said. “Some people play this game because they love the game. It’s not about the money or pleasing fans or pleasing anybody. As I’ve been looking around and analyzing, everybody’s head has been high. We still feel like we’ve got a shot at this.”

With a short week ahead, Williams emphasized the importance of quickly putting Sunday’s loss in the rearview mirror.

“You only get 24 hours to think about it because you have to prepare for your next opponent,” he expressed. “Our next opponent is coming way quicker than six or seven days. We got three days to get ready and prepare. So, we just kind of focused on what we have in front of us, not what’s behind us.”

Even with the odds stacked against them, the Lions remain committed to finishing the season strong, and as Williams made it crystal clear: with their heads held high.

