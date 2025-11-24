Amon-Ra St. Brown Shares What College Coach Told Him About Drops

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has seen an uptick in dropped passes this season.

After a total of 17 drops prior to the start of the 2025 NFL season, the former fourth-round pick has seven drops this season.

Against the New York Giants, St. Brown had two drops, but was still able to aid the offense by securing nine receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Following Detroit's comeback victory at Ford Field, Lions OnSI asked the talented wideout if the drops in Week 12 forced him to lock in even more.

"Stuff like that happens. He made a good play on the first one," St. Brown said. "The other one, that thing was coming out hard. I've got to make those, but it came out hot. I wasn't really expecting that. And then, unfortunately, it was a pick. But nah, I don't stress too much about those. I move on to the next play and keep going."

At USC, his receivers coach taught him to not get too hung up on one single play, especially if a mistake is made.

"A coach once told me, 'So what. Now what?' when I was in college," St. Brown noted. "(Receivers coach) Keary Colbert. I kind of live by that. Every play, you can't get hung up on one play too much throughout the game, because there's highs and lows throughout the game. So for me, it's just, 'Next play.' I'm going to catch the next one. I'm not worried."

Asked Amon-Ra St. Brown if the drop forced him to lock in more, as the game got a whole lot better for him pic.twitter.com/LQo6KkdkoA — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) November 23, 2025

Will rookie WR Isaac TeSlaa have increased role?

With veteran Kalif Raymond departing the Giants game with an ankle injury, third-round pick Isaac TeSlaa could be in line for an expanded role against the Green Bay Packers.

Offensive coordinator John Morton was asked last week what he has seen in practice from the 2025 third-round pick.

"He’s been playing more. It’s just the ball’s not going his way because the quarterback has a certain progression a lot. So, this week we’ll see what happens. He’ll have a little bit more. They do play a lot of man-to-man, on third down especially, end zone," said Morton. So, it’s just like I said with everybody, everybody’s going to have a certain role.

"It’s our job to be creative, try to get these guys open and put him in certain spots that he’s really good at right now. And he’s still learning," Morton added. "Listen, he’s tough, he’s physical. I love that part. He’s a blocker. I mean all our wideouts are, but he is. He’s got it and he’s a Lion for that because he blocks his butt off. So, it’s only a matter of time for - he’s going to have a breakout game. We’ll see.”

