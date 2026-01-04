Expect Lions to Target Rookie WR Often in Season Finale

The Detroit Lions have reached the conclusion of the 2025 season, with their finale set for Sunday.

It has been a disappointing campaign overall, as the team will miss the playoffs after beginning the season with Super Bowl expectations. However, they can end on a high note and finish with their fourth straight winning season by defeating the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Lions have gotten plenty of big performances from their stars over the course of the season, but simply haven't been able to put together the necessary consistency to earn a playoff berth.

One player who has grown plenty over the course of the season and is creating optimism for his future is wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. A rookie out of Arkansas who the Lions traded up to get, TeSlaa has had a big boost in production over the past three weeks.

After spending most of the year in a reserve role earning spot snaps, he has been third on the team in snaps the past several weeks and has caught a touchdown in each of the last two games.

In Sunday's game against the Bears, Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis is expecting this trend to continue. Ellis' best bet for Sunday's game is for TeSlaa to surpass 2.5 receptions, with the odds currently set at (+119) on DraftKings Sportsbook.

"It’s the end to a disappointing season and the Detroit Lions will be without some key pieces, including their best offensive lineman," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "That leaves a lot of what the offense can do in doubt. However, as the season has progressed toward the end, we have seen more production out of rookie receive Isaac TeSlaa. He’s had back-to-back games with at least three receptions and a combined 11 targets over the two games."

Quarterback Jared Goff has shown plenty of trust in the young wideout, and coach Dan Campbell said he's the young player who has grown the most. With Amon-Ra St. Brown banged up, the Lions could fire the ball in the direction of the youngster more often in their final game of 2025.

"Today, I think the Lions will look to push for more from the third-round pick to get a better sense of where he fits in to the offense for 2026," Ellis said. "I like TeSlaa to go over 2.5 receptions today in Chicago as he should get a full series of reps while other top players could see limited action.

Gaming odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

