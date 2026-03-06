Detroit Lions May Have Far Too Many Holes to Fill

The Detroit Lions are only a couple of seasons removed from appearing in the NFC Championship game, and only one year has passed since the team won 15 games back in 2024.

But the NFL moniker of "not for long" rings true for Detroit's front office and personnel department.

General manager Brad Holmes already was facing a tall task, having to potentially find an answer at center, following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Now, the team is going to also need a backup running back and a new tackle, whether it be on the right or left side, now that Taylor Decker requested his release.

Heading into free agency, the team has other clear needs as well, including on defense. It is expected the team will look to add depth at cornerback and further competition at safety and linebacker.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, speaking with a small group of reporters at the combine, took the blame for some of the defensive issues that occurred late last season.

Among the issues was the challenges getting off the field on third down.

As Sheppard explained. “I put it on myself. There may be certain things I can tag on the call to build more awareness within the player and not assume, ‘We’re in the NFL, you should know when it’s third-and-15, don’t do this. When it’s third-and-17, don’t do that in this down-and-distance.’ I told Dan (Campbell), ‘No. That’s BS to just point and say we told them.’ No, there are certain things that I obviously need to tag on calls, reminders given, things we need to emphasize in the offseason in terms of situational awareness with how aggressive we play.”

Typically, 30 percent of an NFL roster is filled with new players when training camp begins.

What is jarring about what occurred with the veterans on the roster is supposed leaders opting to make the decision that was best for themselves, versus what could have helped the team.

David Montgomery did not want to play second-fiddle to Jahmyr Gibbs, even though both still have a very tight-knit relationship.

Taylor Decker did not want to take a paycut, even though the monies freed would have surely been used to improve the roster or to ensure key players remain on the team.

Detroit is far from having a culture problem, but not making the playoffs and the business side of the NFL showed that despite all of the talk about culture, many players will still look out for what is in their own best interests, no matter who the GM or head coach is.

The challenge is now present again for Holmes and the front office to build a roster that can advance far in the playoffs.

With so many holes to fill, there is growing angst it may be too tall of a task to accomplish in one offseason.