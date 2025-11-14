Lions Rule Out Four Against Eagles, 10 Players Questionable
The Detroit Lions are heading into a primetime matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles dealing with a myriad of injuries.
On the team's official Friday injury designation report, four players were ruled out, including tight end Sam LaPorta, defensive end Josh Paschal cornerback Terrion Arnold and safety Kerby Joseph.
A total of 10 players were listed as questionable.
With players in the secondary dealing with injuries, Dan Campbell was asked if there was the potential to activate vetearn D.J. Reed, who just started practicing.
“I don’t see D.J. yet. I love where he’s at, he’s getting better,” Campbell explained to reporters before Friday's practice. “He and Davenport both. They look good. They’ve just gotten back out there, working them back in.
"And Amik, we’ll know a lot more today with Amik," Campbell commented further. "And same thing with (Terrion Arnold) TA. That answer’s probably going to come through after practice here with both of them, have a pretty good idea.”
Jackson Meeks' role
Due to the injury to Sam LaPorta, the young wideout has taken some reps at tight end in practice.
Campbell expressed Meeks held his own against defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and caught the attention of the coaching staff, even though he did not win the rep.
Could playing tight end be in Meeks' long-term future?
“No, not necessarily. I mean there were some things he did on scout team that really caught our eye really leading up to, I mean, this has been three or four weeks ago," said Campbell. "We had to use him. It was by necessity. We had to use him on some scout team tight end and one day I watched him, he’s mixing it up with Muhammad. And you guys know what we think about Muhammad, the type of player he is, especially in the run, setting edges and stuff, and he kind of held his own.
"I’m not saying he won the rep, but he didn’t look like a fish out of water. It looked like, ‘Woah, this is kind of natural for him.’ He’s got some strength, he’s got some size and we know the athlete. He’s big skill, he’s a big athlete, he’s got length, can play strong," Campbell commented further. "So, then we just kind of moved him over there a little bit and he’s been working with (tight ends coach) Tyler Roehl). Now he still does scout team receiver and he’s still working with Scottie (Montgomery) too here and there."
Campbell also said Meeks may have potential as a halfback in the league.
"We’re just kind of tinkering with him. Maybe there’s an H-back in there. There’s an athlete, so we’ll see," Campbell said. "We’re just going to keep working with him. He works hard. Man, he works hard and he’s smart too.”