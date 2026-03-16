Best Remaining Defensive Free Agents For Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have already been active retooling their roster this offseason. Yet, there is certainly more work to do to get the Lions back to the playoffs in 2026.

Specifically, general manager Brad Holmes should look to the free-agent market to upgrade the team’s subpar defense.

With that said, here are the five best remaining defensive free agents the Lions should consider adding.

EDGE Joey Bosa

One of the most intriguing names still available is Bosa.

When healthy, Bosa remains among the league’s most gifted pass-rushers, and there’s no doubt he’d immediately upgrade Detroit’s defensive front.

Even entering his 11th NFL season, Bosa continues to wreak havoc against opposing quarterbacks.

In 2025, he recorded five sacks, 30 quarterback hurries and 47 total pressures, while earning a 79.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus and an elite 88.7 pass-rush grade.

For the Lions, the appeal is obvious. Detroit has long been in search of a consistent running mate for fellow EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.

Bosa’s ability to win quickly off the edge would force offenses to account for pressure from both sides, something the Lions have direly lacked in recent seasons.

Despite obvious concerns with Bosa’s durability, I’d make a concerted effort to sign the veteran EDGE on a short-term, incentive-laden deal.

EDGE A.J. Epenesa

Another intriguing pass-rush option still available is Epenesa, who has spent his entire career with the Buffalo Bills.

Since entering the league in 2020, Epenesa has produced 24 sacks and 29 tackles for loss, while primarily serving as a rotational piece. Despite limited starting opportunities, he has consistently flashed the ability to disrupt plays as both a pass-rusher and a run defender.

I'm of the mindset that Epenesa would benefit from a change of scenery, and would thrive in Detroit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's system. Consequently, signing the EDGE defender would be a worthwhile investment for Holmes & Co.

EDGE Cameron Jordan

Even as his NFL career winds down, Jordan, who will turn 37 in July, remains productive. He compiled 10.5 sacks in 2025 — his highest total since 2021 — along with 47 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

That type of production has long been sought after opposite Hutchinson.

Hutchinson has developed into one of the league’s most prolific pass-rushers. Yet, the Lions have continued to be unable to find a capable running mate for the Michigan product.

Jordan could immediately provide that difference-making presence and force offenses to account for pressure from both EDGE positions.

If I were Holmes, I’d make it a priority to ink the eight-time Pro Bowler to a one-year contract this offseason.

LB Bobby Wagner

Wagner remains a force in the middle of the field, even as he gets ready to enter his 15th NFL season.

The veteran linebacker, a 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks, continues to play at a high level, consistently showcasing his sharp instincts and high-level tackling ability.

In 2025, Wagner amassed 162 total tackles, including eight for loss, surpassing 100 total stops for the 14th consecutive season.

Pro Football Focus rewarded his steady play with a 78.6 overall grade and an impressive 90.3 run-defense grade – a testament to how dominant he remains against the ground.

I believe Wagner would be a solid replacement for Alex Anzalone and a perfect complement to the emerging Jack Campbell.

On top of all this, the veteran linebacker can likely be had on a one-year deal, all the more reason why Holmes should make a push to bring Wagner to the Motor City.

CB Trevon Diggs

Finally, the Lions should consider adding a playmaking cornerback like Diggs.

When healthy, Diggs is one of the most dangerous ballhawks in football. The former All-Pro recorded 11 interceptions during his breakout 2021 campaign, and has flashed high-level coverage skills throughout his career.

Detroit’s secondary would benefit from adding an impact defensive back like Diggs, who would provide the Lions with a true difference-maker on the outside.

Sure, Diggs has battled the injury bug in recent seasons, and his play has slipped because of it.

However, I believe the Alabama product has a chance to bounce back entering his age-28 season. And there’s little-to-no question a healthy Diggs would significantly raise the ceiling of Sheppard’s unit.