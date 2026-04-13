Brad Holmes: Media Gets 'Mad At Me' For 'F Them Picks' Attitude

The Detroit Lions and general manager Brad Holmes are willing to be aggressive, but it must be for the right player.

Since his tenure began back in 2021, Holmes has often stated that if the coaching staff and front office have strong conviction in any player, then strong efforts are made to add that player to the roster.

Speaking at his pre-draft media session this week, Holmes was asked if he would still "f them picks" to add a player that could help the team make it to the Super Bowl.

“Absolutely, yeah, if it’s the right guy. "You guys know me," said Holmes. "I mean, I thought you guys get mad at me sometimes. I do that too much sometimes. But no, if we have that kind of conviction for a player, absolutely, we’re gonna go and get them.”

The player that has caused a certain level of debate among pundits and the fanbase is wide receiver Isaac TesLaa.

Last year, Holmes traded multiple third-round draft picks to move up over 70 spots to land the former Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver.

With a roster that has been built primarily in the draft, some viewed the trade as being for a luxury position, when the team really needed to keep their draft assets in order to target more defensive players.

Brad Holmes on if he’d be aggressive to trade up and make a BIG MOVE if it put the Detroit Lions OVER the top 👀



“ABSOLUTELY… if it’s the RIGHT guy, ya… if we have that kind of CONVICTION of that player, absolutely”



Could we see the Lions make a BIG trade in the NFL draft? pic.twitter.com/tVFUJXpRol — Crunch Time Sports (@officialctpod) April 13, 2026

Detroit's defense is not considered as strong as the offense, and the unit struggled in the second half of the 2026 NFL season.

Detroit has certainly not shied away from being active in the NFL draft.

A certain segment of the fanbase and media is clamoring for Holmes to utilize draft picks in order to trade for more established free agents.

The Lions have been aggressive for players like Jameson Williams and Terrion Arnold, but have also struck out on players like defensive lineman Brodric Martin.

Holmes has often stated he does not truly believe in any team being "one-player away," as factors like injuries can totally change how a roster is put together all throughout the regular season.

Detroit has opted to reward their core players and used free agency to supplement the core talent that was added in the draft.

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