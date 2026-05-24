Blockbuster A.J. Brown Trade Proposal Puts Detroit Lions Over The Top

It's Memorial Day Weekend in Metro Detroit and the weather locally has been gloomy.

On the football front, there is anticipation for media access to Detroit Lions organized team activities this week. On SI will have boots on the ground to cover the team practice and to speak with coaches and players.

Our typical Sunday routine involves some golf playing on the television in the background and reading a variety of Lions coverage across the internet.

It was quite the pleasant surprise for this writer to be mentioned by nickname in a community post on another local website.

Fine. I can play along.

But truly, thank you. I would have not ever approached this subject matter, because our relationship with fantasy football is strained. Several second-place finishes is just crushing.

About to enjoy eggs and bacon 🥓

—In some way, a nice compliment 😂

—Courtesy of the fine community @PrideOfDetroit

—God gave us the best job in sports 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7KhwotjtFx — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) May 24, 2026

In a recent Fantasy Sports On Sports Illustrated piece, the Lions make the decision to be bold to acquire the final piece to the puzzle on offense.

The mock trade has general manager Brad Holmes targeting Eagles wideout A.J. Brown. In order to land the services of the big-bodied wideout, the Lions give up a 2027 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw.

As writer Thomas Carelli shared, "The Lions struggled mightily in 2025. A team that was among the Super Bowl favorites fell flat. They need to get back to excellence on offense, and while depth is lacking at the wide receiver position, that solves all their problems by adding a player like Brown. In tandem with improving their offensive line through the NFL Draft, the Lions will be the highest-rated offense with a new duo sharing the same last name."

It is this writer's opinion that Detroit's offense has a pretty deep wide receivers room heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Would Brown and his $23 million cap hit put the team over the top? It would certainly mean the team could not sign Sam LaPorta, Brian Branch and Jahmyr Gibbs to contract extensions.

"Brown would move ahead of Jameson Williams on the depth chart. The two receivers have somewhat different skill sets: Brown is more of a physical, possession receiver, whereas Williams offers more vertical, big-play upside," writes Carelli. "Brown’s presence wouldn’t match Williams’ field-stretching profile, but it would cap some of Williams’ upside."

The 28-year-old receiver is reportedly set to be traded away from the NFC East squad after a four-year stint.

Many across the league believe he will land with the New England Patriots quite soon.

While it is not likely Detroit will land in the mix, it is difficult to believe he would not help out quarterback Jared Goff, who would welcome as many weapons as possible.

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