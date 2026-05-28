Analyst Points Out Detroit Lions Draft Strategy That Could Be Costly

The Detroit Lions have built up their roster to the point it has become increasingly difficult for draft picks to even crack the starting lineup.

But for a team that has largely looked to the draft to build their core and depth, many are wondering why general manager Brad Holmes has been so aggressive and so willing to give up draft picks to move up for players.

In a recent ESPN piece that explored NFC teams' best and worst deals and picks, Holmes was criticized for continuing to give up draft picks to move up for desired prospects.

"At some point, though, the Lions have to be more conservative and trust that players are going to fall to them," writes Bill Barnwell. "They have to consider trading down to amass more selections, something Holmes hasn't done since trading down from No. 6 to No. 12 in the 2023 draft as part of the deal that landed him Gibbs and LaPorta.

"Trading up here and there is reasonable enough, and the Lions eventually decided against what would have been their biggest trade up in Round 1, but they've repeatedly pushed the move-up button over the past three drafts."

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Last season, the team again dealt with a rash of injuries, most notably on the defensive side of the football, but were forced to rely heavily on unproven players who were developing on their practice squad or from other teams veteran squads.

"As good as their young core is, the Lions have had to turn to players who are bouncing around the league in key roles more often that they would like," writes Barnwell. "Giving away those middle-round picks forced them to turn to players such as Kindle Vildor, Ben Niemann and Anthony Firkser for significant snaps. They've also run the risk of missing out on the next St. Brown or Kerby Joseph, middle-round picks who became stars in Detroit."

With a core group in place, Holmes may be increasingly comfortable using picks to ensure the Lions land prospects that fit everything the front office and coaching staff desires.

Results will eventually dictate the team's strategy moving forward. If the team continues to make deep playoff runs, there may be even less reliance on the draft the next couple of seasons.

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