Brian Branch Explains What Happened on Packers Touchdown

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch has built a reputation as one of the team’s most reliable playmakers and fiercest competitors.

However, even the most instinctive defenders get caught in the wrong spot from time to time, and Branch didn’t shy away from taking responsibility for a critical mistake in the Lions’ Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers.

On a pivotal fourth-down play early in the second quarter, Packers quarterback Jordan Love dropped back and threw a pass targeted for wideout Dontayvion Wicks in the corner of the end zone. Branch, in coverage, was initially in position to make a play — or at least to prevent one. However, he never located the ball, allowing Wicks to easily come down with the touchdown grab.

“When I looked back for the ball, instead of looking up, I looked back at the QB, and I didn’t see the trajectory of the ball … I was in perfect position,” Branch said of his coverage on the play. “It’s not something the receiver did, it’s my doing, that’s all. I just gotta be better.”

It was the type of mental lapse Detroit has suffered too often the last few weeks.

Despite the miscue in coverage, Branch still managed to be Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded Lions defensive player in the Thanksgiving Day affair. He earned an 83.6 overall grade for his efforts.

The Pro Bowl safety allowed two catches on five targets his way for 38 yards. He also recorded eight total tackles and two passes defensed, and earned a 79.8 PFF pass-coverage grade for his performance.

Additionally, in 11 games this season, Branch has compiled 69 total tackles, including five for loss, to go along with eight passes defensed, four quarterback hits and two-and-a-half sacks. He’s also posted a PFF overall grade of 75.1, the 11th-best mark among 93 qualified safeties.

Yet, even with Branch performing at a high level, the Lions’ secondary has been picked apart in back-to-back weeks.

Love torched Detroit for 234 yards and four touchdowns, and posted a sterling 94.9 QBR. He tossed two of his four touchdowns to Wicks, who had a big day in the Week 13 contest.

Along with the two touchdown catches, Wicks amassed 94 receiving yards, and was the recipient of Love’s game-sealing first-down completion with 1:55 to play in the fourth quarter.

Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit also struggled mightily in Week 12, allowing a season-high 517 total yards of offense to Jameis Winston and the previously lifeless N.Y. Giants.

Now Detroit, amid its widespread defensive struggles, will meet perhaps its toughest test yet: the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys are on a roll

The Cowboys are rolling into Week 14, winners of three straight and fresh off a 31-28 victory over the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving. Dak Prescott & Co. also beat the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles the week prior (24-21), and as a result, now sit at 6-5-1 and in second place in the NFC East.

And offensively, they’ve become one of the league’s most dangerous units. Dallas, in fact, is averaging 29.3 points per game, and has produced a league-high 4,717 yards through 12 games.

Branch has certainly taken notice.

“Well, they’re on a roll this year,” the third-year defensive back expressed. “Offensively, they seem to be clicking. George (Pickens), CeeDee (Lamb) and Dak (Prescott), but not only them, their running game is a big part of why they’re clicking, too.”

Prescott has thrown for a league-high 3,261 yards and 161 first downs. Plus, he’s recorded an NFL-best 75.6 QBR.

Then, there are Pickens and Lamb, which have caused matchup problems for defensive backs all season long. The dynamic pass-catching duo has combined for 124 receptions, 1,886 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

In order for the Lions to get back on track defensively, Branch believes it’s all about being disciplined.

“We beat ourselves (against the Packers), literally,” Branch said. “So, it’s nothing too much about the other team, what they do. It’s all about us, and if we hone our craft and we’re disciplined, we’re going to be alright.”

