Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Gives Super Bowl LX Prediction

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was a recent guest on the NFL podcast hosted by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

Warner had previously appeared on the Lions standout receivers podcast. St. Brown returned the favor and discussed his favorite memories from the 2025 Lions season.

He also gave his prediction for what he believes will occur in the upcoming Super Bowl contest between the New England Patriots and Seatle Seahawks.

In a tough 2025 season, the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football and defeating the Chicago Bears in the season-finale were St. Brown's two favorite memories.

The former fourth-round pick initially shared what he felt the key to victory was for the New England Patriots.

"Keys to victory for the Patriots is to win the field position battle. So win that for them, that'll be big for them," said St. Brown. "And then, the turnover battle. If they can get, on defense, if they can get two or three, if they get two turnovers, would be amazing. If they can get two turnovers on defense, and they have zero, so they win the turnover margin by two. I think that'll be huge for the Patriots."

In the end, St. Brown believes the Seahawks are a team that have shined all season. Quarterback Sam Darnold played collegiately at USC, so there is the natural support, since that is the Pro Bowlers alma-mater.

"I've liked the Hawks since the start of the playoffs," said St. Brown. "I feel like watching them, their defense does fly around. I'm watching them versus the you guys, versus the Niners. I'm like these dudes are flying. I love their defense. I think they play hard. But their offense, too. I think Sam Darnold's been playing at a high level. I might be a little biased, because he went to USC. But you know, I've been a fan watching him all season, honestly.

"We mentioned JSN (Jaxon Smith-Njigba) earlier who's been going crazy. They got Cooper Kupp. Another guy that I really like is Rashid Shaheed. I think he's one of the more underrated receivers in the league. Super explosive in the return game also. Kenneth Walker at running back. I just like the Seahawks more," St. Brown commented further. "Personally, I think if things go, you know, turnovers are zero to zero or one to one, two to two, I like the Seahawks. I just feel like they have a little bit more firepower. But again, like you said, this is a game where it's a Super Bowl. You never know what's going to happen."

