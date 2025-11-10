Commanders DL Suspended For Punching Amon-Ra St. Brown
Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne learned his fate after sucker-punching Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown in the second-quarter of a Week 10 loss.
After Jahmyr Gibbs scored a touchdown, Payne was observed punching Detroit's top offensive player, resulting in an immediate ejection from the game.
Payne was suspended for one game without pay for his aggressive action during the contest.
According to a league memo, "During the second quarter, Payne was disqualified for striking Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown, a violation of Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship,” including “throwing a punch, or a forearm,” and Rule 12, Section 2, Article 14(d), which prohibits “striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head or neck of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s), or hand(s). Payne will be eligible to return to the Commanders’ active roster on Monday, Nov. 17, following the team’s Nov. 16 game in Madrid against the Miami Dolphins."
The veteran defender has the right to appeal the suspension. Any appeal will be heard and decided upon by either Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson, the officers that have been jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals.
Amon-Ra St. Brown commented on the scuffle, following Detroit's 44-22 victory.
“I think two plays before that, we got into a little scuffle, back and forth, whatever, this and that, and the other," said St. Brown, via MLIVE. "And then we end up scoring, and I go up to him, I say a little something. Nothing crazy, and then he decides to swing on me. I mean, it is what it is.”
Commanders defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw indicated postgame that St. Brown was the instigator.
“Daron only retaliated because the refs literally saw the first punch (from St. Brown). I don’t blame him for the way he reacted," said Kinlaw. "Tempers got to flying, it is what it is, it’s a physical game. (Expletive) happens. On my end, I’ve just got to be smarter in certain situations and protect the team.”