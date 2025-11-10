Dan Campbell Correcting John Morton Mistake Could Save Season
The Detroit Lions’ offense roared back to life in Week 10, and the difference was undeniable: Dan Campbell was calling the plays.
After weeks of frustration and stagnation under offensive coordinator John Morton, the Lions looked rejuvenated in their 44-22 beatdown of the Washington Commanders.
Detroit rediscovered its identity – a physical, run-heavy attack complemented by explosive plays from Jameson Williams & Co. – and the results were as clear as day.
The Lions racked up a season-high 546 total yards, didn’t punt once and scored on eight consecutive drives. It was the kind of dominant, balanced offensive performance that had been missing in recent weeks.
Campbell’s decision to assume play-calling duties was a necessary course correction for a team whose offensive rhythm had gone stale.
Morton’s offense had grown predictable and more and more one dimensional, leaving signal-caller Jared Goff and the rest of the unit looking out of sync.
The Lions weren’t controlling the line of scrimmage and dictating games anymore. Something had to change, and Campbell took the matter into his own hands.
“It was just, 'Let's try something a little different,” Campbell said of his decision to take over the play-calling from Morton. “Look, I know what I want to do. I know how I want to do it. Now, that being said, this is a collaborative effort now. I was taking input from John Morton that whole time, and the other coaches.”
That collaboration produced a gameplan that was aggressive, creative and perfectly tailored to Detroit’s strengths.
The Lions pounded the ball on the ground, amassing 226 total rushing yards, while also moving the ball through the air with ease.
Williams finally broke out for 119 yards on six catches (19.8 yards per reception), his best showing since a 108-yard effort in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.
Campbell’s play-calling kept Dan Quinn’s defense off balance all afternoon.
Just as importantly, Detroit was far more efficient on third down, converting five-of-10 attempts against the Commanders Sunday.
Goff looked comfortable in the pocket, completing 25-of-33 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns.
The offensive line, even with Christian Mahogany out and Penei Sewell and Graham Glasgow sidelined for periods of time, dominated the trenches. It was a total team effort, and Campbell’s fingerprints were all over it.
“You could just feel the line of scrimmage move today," Campbell told reporters after the game. "Honestly I feel like we could've called anything today and they were going to make it work. They took it over, man. Guys were unbelievable.”
The offensive line opened massive holes for the Lions’ dynamic backfield tandem.
Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combined for 213 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. Gibbs, in particular, rebounded from a dismal Week 9 showing (just 28 yards from scrimmage), with a monstrous 142-yard day and three total touchdowns. When the Lions’ run game clicks like that, the offense, as a whole, is its most efficient and becomes nearly unstoppable.
The performance marked a return to the physical and balanced brand of football that Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have built the offense around in Motown.
Under Morton, the offense had become disjointed, and had gotten away from the formula that had enabled Detroit to become one of the NFL’s most prolific units in 2023 and 2024.
This isn’t the first time Campbell has had to step in as play-caller. In 2021, after a disastrous 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he stripped then-offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn of play-calling duties.
That move paved the way for Ben Johnson and the Lions’ offensive resurgence. History could be repeating itself, with Campbell once again getting the offense on track.
The timing couldn’t have been any better, either. Entering Week 10, Detroit had lost its grip on the NFC North and risked spiraling amid an increasingly fierce division battle.
The fifth-year head coach answered the bell in his season debut as play-caller Sunday, helping Detroit look like itself again: physical, confident and explosive.
Consequently, Campbell’s bold decision to strip Morton of his play-calling responsibilities could just end up being the turning point that saves the Lions’ season.