Studs and Duds: Reinvigorated Offense Runs Over Washington
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions entered Washington D.C. on a mission. Detroit was looking to get back in the win column after last week’s loss to Minnesota, along with avenging the NFC Divisional round loss to the Commanders from January.
With Washington fighting their own injuries, alongside having a losing skid, the Lions were able to dominate, winning 44-22 . This was aided by Dan Campbell taking the reins on play calling.
Who shined for Detroit on Sunday as the Lions improved to 6-3?
STUD: HB Jahmyr Gibbs
The top complaint of the Lions’ offense under John Morton was a lack of finding ways to get Gibbs the ball in space, with uncreative play designs. That was completely solved against Washington, with Gibbs surpassing 120 yards from scrimmage in the third quarter.
Gibbs added two first half touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground. The Alabama product was the “flow” of the offense, even with starting linemen Graham Glasgow and Penei Sewell missing time in the first half.
Gibbs was bottled up, for the most part, in the third quarter. However, in the opening drive of the fourth quarter, “Sonic” got a few yards of open space, and found a wide open hole for a 43-yard touchdown. He finished with 142 yards on the ground and 30 in the receiving game.
STUD: WR Kalif Raymond
Raymond shined at WR3 on Sunday. With Dan Campell calling the plays, Raymond moved the offense along, recording four catches for 49 yards. Entering the game, Raymond only had 63 receiving yards the entire season.
A majority of the Holy Cross product’s catches came during the Lions’ marathon 9-play, 87-yard drive to make the score 22-3. This drive was what broke the Commanders, with the drive ending in the ejection of Da’Ron Payne and an unsportsmanlike conduct foul on Javon Hargrave.
Raymond added a ten-yard rush late in the game, but limped to the sidelines.
STUD: WR Jameson Williams
Another piece in the receiving room that had gone missing with Morton calling the shots was Jameson Williams. The pass-catcher had his best game of the season on Sunday, recording 119 yards and a touchdown.
This was only Williams’ second game over 100 yards on the season, and his only other performance came from two deep shots. This time, Campbell repeatedly dialed up Williams on drag and dig routes, with the Commanders unable to keep up with the speedster.
During the third quarter, Williams added 53 yards on a drive that ended in a Lions field goal to make the score 35-16.
Unfortunately, it was not a full marks game for Williams, as the receiver had a third down drop during Kyle Allen’s first drive of the game, forcing Detroit to resort to a field goal.
DUD: Offensive Coordinator John Morton
In Morton’s first game without the reins to the deadly Detroit offense, the Lions proceeded to put up 41 points. This came without the aid of any short fields, too. Each scoring drive, spare for a fourth quarter drive after a failed Washington onside kick, went for over 64 yards.
The Lions play calling was unpredictable, and the Commanders were no longer able to rely upon one screen to move the offense back per possession.
With Dan Campbell calling the plays, Kalif Raymond and Jameson Williams were existent in the pass game. Williams was no longer a deep route decoy, with the play calling taking advantage of his ability to create separation running shallow routes.
In addition, the two players that have produced under Morton, tight end Sam LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown, had high-production days. Dan Campbell was able to maximize his players in a way that Detroit did not see under Morton, even in a 52-point outing against Chicago.
In Morton’s first game without primary control of the headset, the Lions put up 546 yards of offense. The only time this offense went off the field without points was the end of the game, when backup quarterback Kyle Allen kneeled it out. Even on that drive, Detroit added another first down to give them an even 30 on the day.
STUD: S Brian Branch
With All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph sidelined for another game, Branch produced the output for both safeties in the nation’s capital.
Branch was making hard hit after hard hit, from the first quarter until the final whistle. As anticipated heading into the matchup, Brian Branch was the best pass rusher in the game. He finished with 1.5 of the Lions’ two sacks.
Branch finished tied for the team lead in tackles, with seven on the contest. He did head off limping during the fourth quarter.
DUD: CB Rock Ya-Sin
Not much went wrong for the Lions today, but the defense did leave some to be desired. The Commanders put up 22 points while down three of their top five receivers, and their starting quarterback.
The biggest Commander play of the game came during the third quarter, with Marcus Mariota finding Treylon Burks for 37 yards with Ya-Sin in coverage. Worse yet for the Temple product, he was flagged for defensive pass interference on the play, and could not force a pass break up.
Ya-Sin did add a nice pass break up on third down in the fourth quarter, though. It was not all negatives for the former second-round selection.
STUD: QB Jared Goff
Goff was sharp and did all that was required of him against Washington. With Dan Campbell calling the shots, it was dial-a-first-down whenever the quarterback dropped back.
The franchise quarterback passed for 320 yards and three touchdowns on 25-of-33 passing. The few times Goff was under duress, he was able to throw the ball away and avoid a sack. Goff was composed in the pocket, in spite of the Lions losing two starters for periods of the game and out left guard Christian Mahogany.
Goff was spreading the ball, too. Five players caught more than three passes, and three of them finished with over 50 yards on the contest, with a fourth, Raymond, finishing with 49 yards.
STUD: DT Roy Lopez
Lopez was the star of the defensive line. With Marcus Mariota eluding Lions edge rushers, it was tough sledding to generate pressure. Lopez, however, cleaned up Brian Branch’s second sack, and one of only two defensive linemen to hit the quarterback on Sunday.
The free agent acquisition from Arizona was all over the run game, as well. Early on, he nearly got to Jacory Crosby-Merritt, disrupting a play in the backfield. The nose tackle was not done on the day, as he got a tackle for loss by forklifting Tyler Biadasz into his running back.
Late in the game, Lopez added a second full tackle for loss.