Lions Sign Star DE to Long-Term Contract Extension
The Detroit Lions have cemented defensive end Aidan Hutchinson as a core piece of their franchise.
Hutchinson agreed to a four-year extension to remain with the Lions. The contract is reportedly worth $180 million with $141 million guaranteed. Over four years, the contract has an average annual value (AAV) of $45 million.
This new deal will make Hutchinson the second-highest paid EDGE in the NFL, behind only Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers. Parsons signed a four-year, $186 million contract prior to the start of the regular season.
Hutchinson does make history with this new deal, as he becomes the recipient of the most guaranteed money ever given to a non-quarterback.
He becomes the third member of the Lions' 2022 draft class to sign a contract extension, joining wide receiver Jameson Williams and safety Kerby Joseph.
Joseph signed for four years, $86 million in April, while Williams inked a three-year, $83 million extension on Sept. 6.
The 2022 second overall pick will have his fifth-year option exercised as part of the deal. Based on incentives surrounding positional value and career achievements through his first three seasons, Hutchinson's fifth-year option will pay him $20,862,000 in the 2026 season.
Drafted second overall in 2022, Hutchinson is a standout with deep local ties. He attended Divine Child High School in Dearborn, and played collegiately at Michigan.
Hutchinson has quickly become one of the best young edge rushers in the league, recording 28.5 sacks through his first three NFL seasons. He was playing at an elite level in 2024 before suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week 6.
Prior to the injury, he had recorded 7.5 sacks in five games and earned NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors in September. Highlighting this effort was a four-sack game against Tampa Bay in Week 2.
Hutchinson's season ended early, as he suffered a fractured tibia and fibula against the Cowboys last season. However, he has relentlessly attacked his reab and returned to the field for the offseason workouts.
He proceeded to dominate in training camp, and sharpened his skill set by competing with two-time First Team All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell throughout the team's practices.
The Lions have handed out extensions to several key pieces of their core over the last two years, in addition to the three members of the 2022 class. Others include wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, offensive linemen Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, defensive tackle Alim McNeill and quarterback Jared Goff.