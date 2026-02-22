NFL Draft Positions Lions Will Focus On at Combine

As the Detroit Lions prepare for the NFL Scouting Combine, general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell will have several key position groups under the microscope.

While the roster remains competitive, there are clear areas of need for Detroit ahead of the 2026 season.

With that said, here are five positions the Lions should closely examine at this year’s combine in Indianapolis.

Interior Offensive Line

On paper, Detroit’s interior offensive line appears stable. All three starters and multiple depth options are under contract for 2026. However, the situation is far from settled.

Right guard Tate Ratledge showed potential as a rookie, but left guard Christian Mahogany regressed in his second season and battled injuries. Meanwhile, veteran center Graham Glasgow will turn 34 during training camp, and could decide to retire this offseason.

The Lions experienced their fair share of struggles along the interior in 2025, and the biggest lingering question remains: Who will anchor the line?

This year’s draft class isn’t loaded with center prospects. However, if Detroit were to go that route this April, it could target Kansas State’s Sam Hecht. Hecht has starter potential, and is presently viewed as a Day 2 prospect.

Expect Detroit to evaluate interior linemen closely in Indianapolis, especially those with positional versatility and a high football IQ.

Offensive Tackle

The Lions could also potentially use a replacement for Taylor Decker at left tackle. There’s a chance the longtime Lions lineman retires this offseason. And even if he doesn’t, Detroit would be wise to target an offensive tackle to groom to replace him after the 2026 campaign.

There are some intriguing options available in this year's draft, too, including Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor and Utah’s Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano. Each of the aforementioned linemen could be viewed as possible long-term successors to Decker at left tackle.

EDGE

The Lions enter the offseason knowing one thing: they need more consistent production opposite Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.

While Hutchinson remains the engine of Detroit’s pass-rush, adding another impact pass-rusher could elevate Kelvin Sheppard’s defense to the next level.

And as much as Al-Quadin Muhammad had some success getting after the quarterback in 2025, Muhammad is set to be a free agent this offseason.

It heightens the need for the Lions to target an EDGE defender in this April’s draft.

If Holmes targets the position with Detroit’s first-round selection (No. 17 overall), Miami’s Akheem Mesidor and Auburn’s Keldric Faulk would be worthwhile prospects to select.

Cornerback

The secondary also presents concerns. Amik Robertson could depart in free agency, and former draft picks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw have yet to stay healthy and produce consistently.

Subsequently, Holmes & Co. could find it worthwhile this April to draft a competitive, physical corner capable of tackling and creating turnovers.

Detroit typically prioritizes versatility in its defensive backs room, so prospects who can play both outside and in the slot should draw particular interest.

Safety

The Lions endured their fair share of physical ailments this past season, particularly in the secondary.

Brian Branch suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon in Week 14, and proceeded to miss the remaining four games of the Lions’ 2025 campaign.

Meanwhile, Kerby Joseph, his starting safety counterpart, suffered a significant knee injury early on in the season, limiting the All-Pro defender to just six games. And now his long-term future, including his overall effectiveness in 2026 and beyond, is in serious question.

Subsequently, Detroit has a big question mark at safety headed into next season, and it’s one that Holmes and the organization could choose to answer this April.

It’s why the Lions should closely examine the safety prospects at this week’s combine.