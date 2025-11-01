Deeper Look Into Aidan Hutchinson's Contract Extension
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has made it clear — produce and you will be rewarded.
After handing out several extensions to members of his first draft class, Holmes made another blockbuster, long-term commitment to a member of his second in Aidan Hutchinson.
On Wednesday, Hutchinson signed a four-year contract extension that will keep him in Detroit through the 2030 season. He becomes the third member of his draft class to ink a new deal, joining safety Kerby Joseph (four years, $86 million) and wide receiver Jameson Williams (three years, $83 million).
All told, Holmes has now extended seven of his picks from his first two seasons to multi-year contracts.
Hutchinson’s contract reportedly comes with $180 million in new money and four years tacked on to a rookie deal that was set to expire after next season. NFL insider Albert Breer provided a look at the specifics of the money that Hutchinson will make over the duration of his contract.
He will make $15 million in a signing bonus, and have a total of $25 million tacked on to a combined $20 million that he was already set to make over this year and next.
The defender has $29.55 million guaranteed for injury in both 2027 and 2028, and $49.55 million in 2029, with $35.428 million of that guaranteed for injury. Hutchinson also has a significant amount vesting as fully guaranteed over the four years of the contract in March each year.
Hutchinson will have $19.55 million vest as fully guaranteed for 2027 in March of 2026 and $29.55 million vests as fully guaranteed for 2028 in March of 2027. Of his 2029 money, $29 million will vest as fully guaranteed in March of 2028 with $6.428 million vesting as fully guaranteed in March 2029.
Hutchinson is due $42 million in 2030, but that money is not currently guaranteed. That year, he also has a $2.75 million roster bonus.
His deal has four void years tacked on with option bonuses to help spread out the cap hit of his new deal.
Here is a full breakdown of Hutchinson’s contract year-by-year, beginning with next season, with details courtesy of OverTheCap.com.
2026
Base salary: $1,215,000
Guaranteed salary: $29,622,000
Prorated signing bonus: $3,000,000
Prorated option bonus: $5,681,400
Cap number: $10,146400
Regular roster bonus: $0
Per-game roster bonus: $0
Cap percentage: 3.1% (Based on OTC estimates)
Workout bonus: $250,000
2027
Base salary: $1,260,000
Guaranteed salary: $10,000,000
Prorated signing bonus: $3,000,000
Prorated option bonus: $11,339,400
Vesting money: $19.55 million vests as fully guaranteed in March 2026
Cap number: $16,049,400
Regular roster bonus: $0
Per-game roster bonus: $200,000
Cap percentage: 5.2% (Based on OTC estimates)
Workout bonus: $250,000
2028
Base salary: $1,305,000
Prorated signing bonus: $3,000,000
Prorated option bonus: $16,988,400
Vesting money: $29.55 million vests as fully guaranteed in March 2027.
Cap number: $21,743,400
Regular roster bonus: $0
Per-game roster bonus: $200,000
Cap percentage: 5.2% (Based on OTC estimates)
Workout bonus: $250,000
2029
Base salary: $29,550,000
Prorated signing bonus: $3,000,000
Prorated option bonus: $20,988,400
Vesting money: $29 million vests as fully guaranteed in March 2028, $6.428 million vests as fully guaranteed in March 2029.
Cap number: $53,988,400
Regular roster bonus: $0
Per-game roster bonus: $200,000
Cap percentage: N/A
Workout bonus: $250,000
2030
Base salary: $22,000,000
Prorated signing bonus: $0
Prorated option bonus: $24,988,400
Cap number: $49,988,400
Regular roster bonus: $2,750,000
Per-game roster bonus: $200,000
Cap percentage: N/A
Workout bonus: $250,000
Void years breakdown
Hutchinson has an additional five void years tacked onto his contract, which is for the purpose of spreading out the overall total of his option bonuses. This also helps to mitigate the cap hit, which is quite hefy as part of the team backloading this deal.
Here is how the remainder of Hutchinson's option bonuses are spread out across five void years, from 2031 to 2035.
2031: $19,307,000
2032: $13,649,000
2033: $8,000,000
2034: $4,000,000
2035: $0
It's worth noting that Hutchinson does not carry a cap hit in these void years except for the first, 2031, in which he has a $44,956,000 cap hit.