Defensive Backs Who Could Rise Up Lions' Draft Board After Combine

The Detroit Lions and general manager Brad Holmes will have a keen eye on the group of cornerbacks that will take the field for Combine testing this week.

On Friday, the top prospects at the position will jump into action at Lucas Oil Stadium to try and impress evaluators. This could be difference-making for some prospects, who could help their draft standing immensely with their performance.

General manager Brad Holmes will be watching closely, as he was formerly a cornerback scout during his time with the Los Angeles Rams' organization. As a result, he knows what to look for in top prospects and will likely be watching the group with

Here are three cornerbacks who could rise up Detroit's draft board as a result of testing on Friday.

Chris Johnson, San Diego State

Johnson was a dominant force in coverage at San Diego State, dominating the Mountain West Conference as one of the top cover corners at the Group of Five level. Now, he has the ability to showcase that his athleticism can measure up with the best of the best at his position.

Standing 6-foot, 195 pounds, Johnson has the physical characteristics to stack up against professional competition. He'll have a chance to strengthen his case with his performance in tests, as it could put to rest concerns about the level of competition he faced while playing for the Aztecs.

D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

A national champion, Ponds is now on a mission prove that he's one of the top cornerback options in the draft. Currently, he's viewed as a mid-round pick, but has some serious pedigree as the defensive MVP of both the Rose Bowl and the Peach Bowl this past season.

Ponds is conventionally small by NFL standards, drawing comparisons to current Washington Commander and former Michigan Wolverine Mike Sainristil. He plays physical despite his smaller frame, and has the versatility to play either on the boundary or as a nickel at the NFL level.

The Indiana cornerback will reportedly do every drill with the exception of the 40-yard dash, which he plans to run at his Pro Day in April.

Domani Jackson, Alabama

Jackson is projected to be one of the fastest runners at the Combine this week, as his tape showcases his elite speed. This speed allows him to recover from occasional lapses in coverage, and his traits indicate that he could develop into an elite corner with some improvements in technique.

The Crimson Tide began to play Jackson in a rotational role in his final year, as he began splitting snaps with Dijon Lee. This would indicate that Jackson may not be a desirable option, but the athletic traits that he is expected to showcase make him an intriguing developmental project.