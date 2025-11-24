Lions LB Derrick Barnes Responds to Critics After Winston Touchdown

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes was actually very eager to talk about a trick play that resulted in New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston evading his tackle and finding his way into the end zone.

"Im glad you asked me this question," said Barnes. "Because you got a lot of people who don't know football and 'Oh Derrick this and that.' I don't listen to the outside noise."

Early in the fourth-quarter, the Giants ran their second trick play of the game, resulting in the NFC East squad extending their lead to 27-17.

Unfortunately, many supporters are criticizing Barnes for not being able to keep the veteran quarterback out of the end zone and for getting beat.

“I was actually supposed to be rushing. The tackle was on me. I just felt, (I) smelled some BS. I see Winston leak out. No quarterback rolls out that far unless they’re getting a throwback. So the tackle was holding me, and I was like, ‘I got to get off this block, go catch him.’ So I was chasing him," Barnes expressed. "He kind of raised up, and then I was ready to go make a play on the ball, and he kind of stopped, and I was running full speed, had to control myself, turned back around, didn’t see anybody.

“So, I’m like, ‘Man, this is crazy.’ Then, my biggest thing was just to get him down, whatever," Barnes added. "And we move to the next play. Went and thought I had good leverage on him, kind of, he had tried to stiff-arm me a little bit and knocked that down. Tried to gator roll him a little bit. He hit the sideline, and I clipped him up. I thought he was going to fall, and he just kind of slipped out of there and kept his balance.”

JAMEIS WINSTON RECEIVING TD FROM GUNNER OLSZEWSKI.



NYGvsDET on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/A5D17S03R3 — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2025

The former fourth-round pick feels a little better about not making the play, since the team was able to win in overtime.

He expects his teammate and close friend Alex Anzalone to give him a little grief in the film room this week.

Barnes also tipped his cap to Winston for being able to make the play.

“This is the NFL, man. Everybody gets paid," said Barnes. "So, you got athletes out there. He’s an athlete. He’s a good quarterback. On my end, I know I got to make that play, but at the end of the day, man, you’ve got to move on from stuff like that and not let it get into your head.

“I had coaches and players, even my coach was like, ‘Man, don’t worry about that (expletive).’ And it is what it is, man. Obviously, we want you to make that play. But man, for me, I’m proud of myself for even reading something like that just through the game. But at the end of the day, I got to make that play. You know what I’m saying. Thank God it didn’t bite us in the tail. We came out with a win. So once again, that’s all that matters to me.”

