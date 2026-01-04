Several Lions Hit 2025 Contract Incentives

The Detroit Lions season has reached its final game, and as a result some players are either cashing in on incentives or close to doing so.

Week 18 is traditionally an opportunity for some players to earn bonus money for the season, as it offers the last opportunity for them to reach incentives in their contracts.

For the Lions, the 2025 season has been a tumultous one as they will miss the postseason for the first time since 2022. However, they still have a chance to record their fourth straight winning season should they defeat the Bears.

Here is a list of the Lions who have hit incentives in their contracts during the 2025 regular season, with insight on any potential increases that could still be available in Week 18. All incentives data iscourtesy of Spotrac.

LB Derrick Barnes

Incentive hit: Playing time percentage (80 percent) — 84.3 percent ($500,000 earned)

As part of a three-year extension he signed this past offseason, Barnes had an incentive for playing 80 percent or more of the team's snaps. He did so, and earned $500,000 as a result.

DT DJ Reader

Incentive hit: Playing time percentage (50 percent) — 52.8 percent ($200,000 earned)

Reader has cashed in by playing 50 percent of the team's snaps in 2025, and theoretically could go up one more rung of the ladder if he plays enough snaps to get his overall percentage to 55 percent in Sunday's game.

Should Reader reach the 55 percent plateau, which is unlikely given his current workload, he would earn an additional $300,000. Overall, Reader had $1 million in his contract based around play-time incentives.

He also has a sack incentive, though he has yet to record one in 2025. Should he have a big game and notch three sacks, he would earn $375,000. At five sacks, Reader would earn an additional $375,000.

CB Amik Robertson

Incentive hit — Playing time percentage (60 percent and 75 percent) — 77.1 percent ($400,000 earned)

Robertson had two levels of incentives built into his contract centered around playing time. At 60 percent of snaps played, he earned $200,000. At 75 percent, he notched another $200,000 brining his overall earnings total to $400,000.

The Louisiana Tech product also has a statistical incentive in his contract for four interceptions, which would earn him $200,000. He has one interception in 2025 entering Sunday's game. Had he been selected to the Pro Bowl, he would've earned an additional $150,000.

DE Marcus Davenport

Incentive hit — Playing time percentage (40 percent) — 54.7 percent ($500,000 earned)

Davenport had incentives for playing time and production built into his one-year contract that he signed with the team this offseason. After an injury limited him to just two games last year, he had benchmarks of 40 percent and 65 percent of the team's snaps in his new deal.

The veteran surpassed 40 percent and as such earned $500,000. Had he reached 65 percent, he would've earned an additional $500,000. He also has a sack incentive, with financial awards for reaching eight and 11 sacks. Heading into the regular season finale, he has recorded one this year.

Other notable incentives

DL Roy Lopez

Incentive: Performance (3 sacks) — 2 sacks ($250,000 with one more) — and playing time (40 percent) — 37.2 percent ($150,000 at 40 percent)

Lopez has a chance to add some cash to his deal with a strong performance in the regular season finale. If he records one more sack, he will notch $250,000. He could also add $500,000 to his tally if he records three sacks and notches five on the year.

If he plays a hefty amount of snaps, he could also challenge to reach his playing time incentive of earning $150,000 for playing 40 percent of the team's snaps.

WR Kalif Raymond

Incentive: Performance (5 touchdowns) — 2 touchdowns ($50,000 with 3 more)

Raymond has scored twice this season, once on a punt return and once on a reception. If he were to score three times on Sunday, he would earn an additional $50,000 in the final year of his current contract.

QB Jared Goff

Incentive: NFL honors escalator (Win MVP and play 50 percent or more of team's snaps) — ($4,000,000 with MVP)

It's unlikely that Jared Goff will earn MVP consideration in 2025 after the Lions missed the playoffs, but he has an escalator in his contract that earns him up to $4 million with an MVP award and either playing 50 percent of the team's snaps or winning the Super Bowl.

S Kerby Joseph

Incentive: Super Bowl escalator

Joseph has a notable escalator built into the four-year extension he signed with the team this past offseason. Joseph can earn a maximum of $500,000 in incentives for winning the Super Bowl. While the Lions are out of the running in 2025, it's something to keep in mind going forward.

