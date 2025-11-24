Detroit Lions Injury Updates: Terrion Arnold Clears First Phase

The Detroit Lions have a very quick turnaround, as they will next take the field on Thursday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers.

On Monday afternoon, head coach Dan Campbell provided an injury update on a defensive back who could potentially return to action, after being out due to a brain injury.

Detroit's fifth-year head coach indicated there was enough time for cornerback Terrion Arnold to clear concussion protocol for the game on Thursday, but he still needs to get through each step of the protocol process.

Arnold reportedly cleared the first step of the process on Monday. Campbell joked that Arnold practiced in full pads, but expressed the work put in on Monday was quite productive.

The team will participate in two walkthroughs prior to the Week 13 NFC North division showdown.

On the team's first estimated injury report of the week, Kerby Joseph, Graham Glasgow, Kalif Raymond and Brock Wright were listed as non-participants.

Those limited include Arnold, Brian Branch, Taylor Decker, Tate Ratledge, Jacob Saylors, Penei Sewell, Isaac TeSlaa and Sione Vaki.

Marcus Davenport, Miles Frazier and Josh Paschal were all listed as full participants. The team is not sure yet if Paschal (back) or Frazier (knee) will be activated this week.

Against the Packers, the Lions are seeking to avenge a disappointing 27-13 Week 1 loss at Lambeau Field.

Linebacker Jack Campbell, speaking postgame after defeating the Giants, indicated at this time of year, it is the hope of players and the coaching staff to start playing their best brand of football.

“At this point in the year, we’re going to be playing our best football, middle, end of November, going into December, January. This is the time where we make that push, said Campbell. "And it’s one game at a time. So we found a way. Hats off to us about that, but we’re just focused on the next one.”

Jared Goff indicated the team's preparation would begin as soon as Sunday evening. The goal now is to focus on recovery, with Wednesday being the day everyone is expected to ramp back up and get into the proper game mindset.

"Yeah, you start watching it tonight. As soon as you get home, get to work. I think our coaches are probably on their way to the facility to get to work themselves," said Goff. "We’re used to the tradition of this. We’ve played Green Bay in this game before, so we have some familiarity with it, too. Division game, at our place, Thanksgiving, everything you want. They’re a great team and we’ll be ready.”

Detroit Lions did not practice today!

