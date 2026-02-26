Detroit Lions 2026 Combine: Live Day 1 Workout Updates

The first day of combine workouts on the field begins at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On Thursday afternoon, kickers, defensive linemen and linebackers will take the field and participate in workouts.

Prospects will be asked to participate in a variety of workouts, including the 40-yard dash, bench press, broad jump, vertical jump, 20-yard shuttle, 3-cone drill and the 60-yard shuttle.

One of the players the Detroit Lions met with at the combine was defensive end Zion Young, who began his collegiate career at Michigan State.

The talented defensive end praised the coaching staff for being tough-nosed.

My time at Michigan State was pretty good," Young exploted to a large group of reporters. "I had pretty good coaches. Kevin Vickerson, Marco Coleman and BT (Brandon Jordan). It was really like an old-school coaching staff there. So, they was really on my rear end. It was hard coaching for the most part but it was very fun. I enjoyed myself."

After two years, Young made the decision to transfer to Missouri. He was asked if he would have still been considered a first-round pick if he stayed in East Lansing.

"We don't know what we don't know," said Young. "If I was there, shoot, we would have found out, but I ain't there. I ended up transferring to Missouri, and here we are today. I thank God for this."

NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah considered the defensive end group a deep class this year. Lions general manager agreed, but said that could all change by the time April hits, when all of the draft evaluation information is reviewed.

"I think it's really good and really deep," Jeremiah said this week. "There's not a Myles Garrett in my opinion. There's not a Nick Bosa. We've had other years where we've had guys carry bigger individual grades. But we have three legit Top 10 players in this draft and we've got depth. I think you can get depth all the way into the fourth round where you'll see guys making an impact next year. So yeah, it's a really good group."

Viewers can tune in to NFL Network for all workouts that are broadcast on television.

2026 Combine schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 26: Defensive Linemen, Linebackers, Placekickers, 3 p.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 27: Defensive Backs, Tight Ends, 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 28: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 1: Offensive Linemen, 1 p.m. ET

Here are live updates, highlights from the first day of workouts.

.@GatorsFB DT Caleb Banks just ran a 5.05u at 6'6" and 327 pounds.



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aG4IlXrnDt — NFL (@NFL) February 26, 2026