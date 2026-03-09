Detroit Lions Official 2026 Compensatory Pick Revealed

The Detroit Lions have received an extra draft selection through the NFL's compensatory pick system for the 2026 NFL Draft.

On Monday, the league announced its official designations for the compensatory picks being awarded for the upcoming draft. The Lions were one of 15 teams to earn an extra selection amongst the 33 picks handed out by the NFL.

The Lions received a fifth-round selection in this year's draft, with the pick set to be the 181st overall pick and 40th of the fifth-round. The pick came as a result of the NFL's system, which is based on net free-agent losses from the previous offseason.

Officially, the Lions were awarded fifth-round compensation for the loss of offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler. After starting 16 games for the Lions in 2024, Zeitler signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Zeitler was one of several free agents the Lions lost last season, with that group also including cornerback Carlton Davis and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu.

Detroit now has an extra draft pick to work with in this year's draft, with its haul including the No. 17 overall pick in the first-round. The Lions and general manager Brad Holmes added a pick to that tally earlier this offseason when they received a fourth-round pick as part of the return package from Houston in exchange for running back David Montgomery.

This year, the Lions were also slated to have a third-round compensatory pick, but traded that pick and its original third-round pick as part of a deal to move up in last year's draft and select wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

The Lions have been active early in the NFL's legal tampering period, which officially began at Noon on Monday. Detroit signed a pair of offensive linemen early in the process in Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays and Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Larry Borom.

Holmes has clearly made the offensive line a priority this offseason, which was necessary after the team released center Graham Glasgow and offensive tackle Taylor Decker.

On the flip side, the team lost a pair of key defenders in linebacker Alex Anzalone and cornerback Amik Robertson. The Lions lost Robertson to the Washington Commanders, while Anzalone agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.