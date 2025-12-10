Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Season Now Features New Wrinkle

The Detroit Lions organization has been informed they will be participating in a game overseas next season.

It has yet to be officially determined what City on the 2026 International schedule the Lions will be visiting or their opponent.

Many expect Detroit to play in Germany, as the league announced on Wednesday morning it was again returning to Munich, Germany in 2026 and 2028 to play regular season games.

The league has a multi-year partnership with the City of Munich and FC Bayern Munich.

"I am delighted about the extension of our contract with the NFL, which once again demonstrates the importance and strength of Munich as a sports city," said Mayor of the City of Munich, Verena Dietl. "The previous games have not only won the hearts of fans, they have also strengthened our successful cooperation with the NFL. Together, we are committed to promoting football in Germany and spreading the palpable enthusiasm for the sport far beyond the stadiums. I am looking forward to the upcoming games in 2026 and 2028, which will deliver world-class sporting action and unforgettable excitement for the city and its fans."

Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown has often expressed his desire to play in Germany, as his mother is of German descent.

"The FC Bayern Munich Stadium will be hosting the NFL in Germany for the third time -- this shows that we can also offer American football a home," said Jürgen Muth, Managing Director of Allianz Arena GmbH. "Our stadium has established itself on the world map of sports with its modern infrastructure, unique atmosphere, and the enthusiasm of Munich fans. Over the years, the NFL at the FC Bayern Munich Stadium has evolved into a significant attraction, drawing crowds from both Germany and around the world. These games are examples of the global enthusiasm for the sport and collaboration between Munich and the NFL."

Detroit last played overseas back in 2014 and 2015.

"Germany is of huge strategic importance for the NFL in Europe, and our return to Munich signals the league's long-term commitment to playing games in the market," said NFL DACH General Manager Alexander Steinforth. "As the first host of regular season games in Germany, Munich holds a very special place in the hearts of our fans and we look forward to continuing to create memorable experiences for them while building a year-round NFL presence across this city and country."

More from Detroit Lions OnSI