Detroit Lions Claim Former Texans Safety Off Waiver Wire

The Detroit Lions have been awarded veteran safety Jalen Mills off of the NFL's waiver wire.

Earlier this week, the Houston Texans claimed defensive tackle Naquan Jones off waivers after being let go by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The move made Mills expendable, as he struggled this season to make much of an impact.

According to Texans OnSI, "Mills, 31, spent most of his time in Houston this season on the practice squad, but was called up before Sunday's game in Kansas City and even logged a few special teams snaps. Now, Mills is hitting the waivers, and the veteran safety could ultimately find his way back to Houston, sign with a new team, or simply spend the rest of the 2025 season at home."

In a corresponding move, tight end Hayden Rucci was waived.

Mills appeared in four games this season and did not make much of an impact in DeMeco Ryans' defense.

With one start this season against the Tennesee Titans, Mills recorded a total of 40 defensive snaps in Week 11.

Mills was on the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles team that went on to win the Super Bowl. He was drafted by the NFC East squad in the seventh-round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He has had previous stints with the Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Detroit is seeking additional depth at safety following the loss of Brian Branch. The former second-round pick successfully underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. It is expected he will undergo rehabilitation and be out for the next eight to 12 months.

“Anytime you lose somebody like BB it’s going to hurt. I mean, he’s a productive player. He’s an outstanding football player," said Campbell. "And he’s a team guy, he’s a great locker room guy, teammates love him, so you lose all of that. That hurts, that’s going to hurt you anytime. Now that being said, (Avonte) Maddox went in there for him the other day and we thought he did a hell of a job, he really did. He played his tail off which is why he’s here, because he’s a football guy. He’s got versatility, nickel that can play safety.

"Man, he put out a lot of fires back there for us, made quite a few plays. So, that’s encouraging. So, we’ve got him, we’ve got (Daniel Thomas) DT back there, (Erick) Hallett’s played there before. We’re going to see if Kerby (Joseph), see where he’s at, get him some reps here in practice," Campbell added. "So, we’re good, man. We signed Damontae) Kazee, see where he’s at, practice squad. So, we’ve got options here. It’s like anything, you lose a good player, it hurts. But it’s not like we’re in dire straits.”

More from Detroit Lions OnSI