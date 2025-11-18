All Lions

Detroit Lions Activate Linebacker Off Injured List

Talented linebacker is now back in the mix, eligible to play against Giants.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

On Tuesday afternoon, in the week prior to the team's home game against the New York Giants, the front office officially activated the 26-year-old off of the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Had he not been activated, he would have been ineligible to return for the remainder of the season.

Many expected the 26-year-old would have been activated prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Dan Campbell's squad dealing with so many injuries, the coaching staff may have felt that a total of seven linebackers being activated was excessive, given the play of the unit has been quite stellar.

The former Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker tore his anterior cruciate ligament against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving and was lost for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Last season, Rodriguez recorded 43 tackles, two sacks and a pass defensed in 10 games prior to his injury.

He also has been a consistent contributor on special teams since he debuted in the league back in 2022.

“He’s a great player, or has been a very good player on teams, I’ll say that for sure. Anytime you get a good player back, that obviously helps the whole group," said special teams coach Dave Fipp. "So, it’ll be good. The better player that’s out there, the less load everyone else has to carry. So, it helps pass the load or share the load around.”

Having Ahmed Hassanein back in the building

Detroit's fifth-year head coach was asked last week what it has been like to have former sixth-round pick Ahmed Hassanein back in the building.

While he was at the team's Allen Park Performance Center, the talented defensive end was not actually practicing with the team.

Hassanein has been praised for his energy, his grittiness, his ability to learn quickly and for his loyalty and devotion to the organization that took a chance on him in the draft.

 “Oh yeah, well he’s, well you know how -- I mean you can only imagine," said Campbell. "He’s fired up to be back, he loves ball. We haven’t gotten him on the grass. We’re just trying to work him back, make sure he’s good. We’re trying to be smart and then we’ll get him practicing next week with the team. But he’s here, he’s around the guys. So, listen, he’s fired up. It’s good to have him back."

