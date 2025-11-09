Detroit Lions Announce Week 10 Inactives List
The Detroit Lions announced their list of inactive players for their matchup with the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
Among the players ruled inactive by the Lions are safety Kerby Joseph, defensive lineman Pat O'Connor, running back Jacob Saylors, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and safety Erick Hallett.
Detroit also has three players on injured lists who were not activated despite practicing this week, including Miles Frazier, Malcolm Rodriguez and Josh Paschal.
Detroit will be taking the field looking for payback against the team that eliminated them from the postseason last year. Entering the playoffs off a first-round bye and armed with home-field advantage, the Lions were upset by the Commanders 45-31 in the Divisional Round at Ford Field.
The Lions' defense was decimated by injuries, with stars such as Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill missing that game due to season-ending injuries. Though McNeill was not part of that game, he still felt the effects of losing in that fashion and knows it will be on his mind taking the field on Sunday.
"Absolutely. I might not have been there, but I'm still on the team," McNeill told Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers. "I felt that just like everyone else did. We're gonna go out there and play our brand of football, but yeah, we're gonna think about that. Absolutely."
The Lions are coming off of a crushing 27-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home, as the divisional opponent surprised Detroit coming off of their bye week.
As a result, the Lions are focused on bouncing back and avoiding a second-straight loss. The Lions have traditionally responded well to losses, as they have not lost consecutive games under head coach Dan Campbell since the 2022 season.
"Everything's all in the details. Individually, I've got to be more detailed," McNeill said. "As a team, as a defense, we need to be more locked in than what we were. Not saying we weren't locked in, we've just got to be more extra locked in for a divisional rival like that."
McNeill's return to action in Week 7 sparked the defense, and he has played a big role in the two games he's suited up for this season. His return has boosted the defensive line room, which is getting healthier with players like Paschal and Marcus Davenport healing up from injuries.
When the full group gets healthy, McNeill believes that big things could be on the horizon for the group.
"Obviously you've got Hutch in there," McNeill said. "Davenport's on his way back, Paschal's working back in. That room has a lot of potential, and we're gonna live up to it, that's for sure. Everyone in there has the correct mindset."