Detroit Lions Best Bet Is Star Tight End Continuing Hot Streak
The Detroit Lions have had success targeting tight end Sam LaPorta in recent weeks.
Last week, LaPorta had three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown on the team's first drive, and finished with 97 receiving yards in the 27-21 loss. It was the continuation of a series of strong showings for the third-year tight end.
In a stretch where the Lions have had a difficult time offensively and lost two of their last three games, LaPorta has been consistently a bright spot. In his last three games, LaPorta has notched 167 yards on 14 catches.
On Sunday, LaPorta could once again be an impact player as the Lions look to get back on the right track against the Washington Commanders. With a banged up offensive line, Jared Goff has made a habit of targeting the Iowa product when facing pressure.
Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis believes LaPorta could be in for another big day, and has him going over his projected receiving yards total. Currently, his over/under is set at 45.5 yards (-114) on DraftKings Sportsbook.
"The Detroit Lions offense has struggled to find consistency in all phases. Last week’s offensive line issues have led to a lot of disruption in flow," Ellis said. "It’s hard to know what to expect of the run game, while explosive plays are coming less frequently. Those issues have bode well for Sam LaPorta, who has been a receiving option that Jared Goff looks to when the pressure is on him."
LaPorta has seen his workload increase since last year. Coming off a rookie season in which he set the NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end in 2023, his production dipped in the 2024 season.
However, his production has been back to his standard in 2025. Through eight games, he has 35 catches for 436 yards and three touchdowns.
Ellis is projecting him to have another big day, in part due to the fact that the Commanders have struggled to contain tight ends this season.
"LaPorta has 55+ receiving yards in three of his last four games," Ellis explained. "I expect him to continue to be a big part of the offense against Washington as the Lions piece their banged-up offensive line together. Washington has given up the ninth-most receiving yards to tight ends in the NFL this season. The over/under is set for just 45.5 yards, so it will only take a handful of catches to reach that mark.
Gaming odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.